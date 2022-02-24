Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will visit the Barclays Center for a match-up against the Brooklyn Nets in a battle between the two Eastern Conference teams. The last time these two teams met, the Celtics earned a decisive 126-91 win. The Nets’ starters combined for only 21 points – playing without their superstars.

The Celtics are coming off a one-point loss against the Detroit Pistons, as the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both missed chances to go ahead – late in the game. Jerami Grant’s efficient shooting helped the Pistons win 112-111, snapping the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak.

The Nets were defeated 117-103 by the Washington Wizards in their last game, despite strong contributions from Patty Mills and Cam Thomas. Their new signees have made a positive impact on the floor, but the wins are still not easy to secure.

The Celtics (34-26) are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, playing exceptional defense as a unit. They are currently second in terms of defensive rating – at 105.6. Meanwhile, the Nets (31-28) are eighth in the standings, trying to make a push for the playoffs. Kyrie Irving has just ten games left to make an impact in the regular season, considering he can only feature in away games.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics have no active injuries to report.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets will have to play without the services of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, as the former is ineligible to play and the latter is recovering from an MCL sprain. Joe Harris is listed as out after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

New signees Ben Simmons and Goran Dragic will not be available against the Celtics as they return to match fitness.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Kevin Durant Out MCL sprain in left knee Ben Simmons Out Return to competition reconditioning Goran Dragic Out Return to competition reconditioning Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart is likely to return to the starting lineup after missing the last game alongside Jaylen Brown as the team’s backcourt pair. Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams will fill forward positions, with Al Horford as the team’s starting center.

Derrick White, Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis will play leading roles for the second unit, with support from Payton Pritchard. Brodric Thomas and Sam Hauser will be available for rotation as well.

Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills and Seth Curry will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Bruce Brown at small forward. James Johnson could start as a power forward, with Andre Drummond guarding the paint for the Nets.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards, David Duke and Jevon Carter could see a lot of minutes coming off the bench. Blake Griffin will also be used in short spurts, contributing with his veteran experience.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Grant Williams | Center – Al Horford.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Patty Mills | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Bruce Brown | Power Forward – Kessler Edwards | Center – Andre Drummond.

