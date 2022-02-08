Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will face the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in the 2021-22 NBA season. In their previous matchup, the Nets were able to defeat the Celtics 123-104. In that game, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Patty Mills each scored 20+ points. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart led Boston in scoring with 20 points on the night.
Brooklyn and Boston are ranked 7th and 8th respectively in the Eastern Conference, this sees the Nets hold a record of 29-24, while the Celtics hold a record of 30-25. Despite being ranked above Boston, James Harden and company find themselves in deeper trouble than the Jayson Tatum-led squad.
The Nets have quickly fallen from the top spot in their conference to seventh. Harden's future with the team is now under doubt after substantial rumors over his trade have emerged in the past few days. While Kyrie Irving remains a part-time player, there has been undeniable friction between him and James.
With an eight-game losing streak behind them, Steve Nash's squad is struggling to find its groove back.
The Celtics, on the other hand, are on a five-game win streak and have won seven of their last 10 games. Their two best players, Jaylen Brown and Tatum, have time and again proven their prowess as attacking assets to their team. However, as a whole, Boston is ranked 18th in the league in terms of offensive rating.
Their saving grace this season has been their fourth-ranked defense, led by Robert Williams, who is averaging 2.2 blocks per game.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
The Celtics will head to Brooklyn with a relatively short list of injured players. Bol Bol and PJ Dozier are yet to make their debut for Boston after joining them from the Denver Nuggets. They are both set to remain sidelined for this game on Tuesday as well.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Nets will most likely host the Celtics without any members of their "Big 3" on the court. This will put the already struggling team under even more pressure. The team's offense majorly relies on Harden, KD, and Irving. With LaMarcus Aldridge and Joe Harris also sidelined, Patty Mills will have to carry the brunt of Brooklyn's offense.
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups
Boston Celtics
The Celtics will most likely execute their usual starting lineup. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will start as the team's primary guards on the backcourt.
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III will start on Boston's frontcourt. Tatum and Brown will be key to the Celtics' offense and are their best attackers and shooters from downtown.
Brooklyn Nets
The Nets frontcourt will feature Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards and Blake Griffin. Without Aldridge or Claxton, the frontcourt starters on Tuesday will be on the weaker side offensively. Meanwhile, Patty Mills and DeAndre' Bembry will start in the backcourt for Brooklyn.
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s
Boston Celtics
Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center: Robert Williams III.
Brooklyn Nets
Point Guard - Patty Mills | Shooting Guard - DeAndre’ Bembry | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kessler Edwards | Center - Blacke Grifin.