Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 1st, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics face elimination when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Game 5 of this Eastern Conference first-round series could be the end of the line for coach Brad Stevens and his Celtics side, who are down 3-1 against the Nets.

The injury-depleted Boston Celtics will miss key starters in Tuesday's game, putting a heavy load on Jayson Tatum’s shoulders once again. The 23-year-old has played admirably well regardless of the defensive attention he has been receiving. He scored a playoff career-high 50 points in the Game 3 win and had 40 points in Sunday’s Game 4 loss.

The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are cruising along and playing like a well-oiled machine. Their Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant have been firing on all cylinders since the playoffs started. After a 141-126 domination of the Boston Celtics in Game 4, they can clinch the series with a victory in front of their home crowd.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have three names on their injury report for Tuesday's game.

Kemba Walker is doubtful to make an appearance in Game 5. He's dealing with a bruised left knee and was in street clothes for Game 4. The Boston Celtics will likely err on the side of caution rather than force Walker to suit up.

Aside from Walker, Robert Williams is also doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. He suffered a sprained left ankle in Game 3 and was unavailable for Sunday’s Game 4. Williams will more than likely miss his second straight game.

Jaylen Brown is out for the season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist in mid-May.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have three players on their injury report for Tuesday's game.

Alize Johnson has an ankle sprain that will keep him from playing Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Veteran forward Jeff Green is dealing with a strained plantar fascia and didn’t suit up for Game 4. The 34-year-old will be re-evaluated in 10 days and will miss the rest of the series. He could make his return in the next round of the playoffs if the Brooklyn Nets make it.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out of Game 5 and is likely done for the season. Though he is hopeful of returning for the playoffs if the Nets go on a deep playoff run, it may not be advisable for him to make such a quick return from a partially torn ACL.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Romeo Langford took Walker's starting point guard position on Sunday, and he is likely going to start again for Game 5. We expect Payton Pritchard to play extended minutes as well.

Evan Fournier has been starting for the Boston Celtics without Brown. Aaron Nesmith played 19 minutes as his backup on Sunday and will likely play the same role on Tuesday.

Tristan Thompson will play heavy minutes again without Robert Williams, whose absence has given more playing time to Grant Williams and Jabari Parker.

Brooklyn Nets

Jeff Green’s absence makes Blake Griffin all the more valuable. Griffin will split time with Nicolas Claxton and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

Johnson has hardly played in the first-round series, and his absence shouldn’t affect coach Steve Nash’s rotation for Game 5.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics:

Point Guard - Romeo Langford l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson

Brooklyn Nets:

Point Guard - James Harden l Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin

