Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 22nd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Last year's Eastern Conference finalists, the Boston Celtics, will begin their 2021 NBA Playoffs journey by taking on this season's championship contenders, the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets got the better of the Celtics on all three occasions during the regular season.

The Boston Celtics faced several bumps in the final two weeks of the regular season, winning just six of their last 10 matchups. A 50-point outburst from Jayson Tatum in the NBA Play-In Tournament spared the Celtics the blues, as they secured a playoff berth after overcoming the Washington Wizards 118-100.

The Brooklyn Nets played streaky basketball for the majority of April but found the needed rhythm in the final stages of their 2020-21 campaign. Buoyed by the returns of Kevin Durant and James Harden from their respective injuries, the Nets enter the playoffs on the back of a five-game winning run.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown had a breakthrough campaign this year, but it has unfortunately been cut short by a torn scapholunate ligament that he's suffered in his left wrist. The Boston Celtics will be without Brown for the entirety of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Robert Williams returned from a toe issue during the play-in game against the Washington Wizards, but he re-aggravated that injury in the latter stages of the matchup. He is currently listed as questionable but is highly likely to feature against the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Joe Harris (right)

Joe Harris missed the Brooklyn Nets' last three games of the regular season due to a left gluteal strain. Harris has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics. He won't be on a minutes restriction either.

Sharpshooter Landry Shamet (left ankle sprain) has been listed as probable for tonight's matchup and should play barring any last-minute hiccups. Spencer Dinwiddie continues to remain sidelined as recovers from the partial ACL tear he suffered at the start of the season.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker has been in good touch lately and he'll be the main ball-handler for the Boston Celtics. Walker will be accompanied by the likes of Marcus Smart and Evan Fournier in the primary wing spots. Jayson Tatum will be crucial for the Celtics on both ends of the court, while Robert Williams will be tasked with dominating the paint.

Big man Tristan Thompson had a double-double against the Washington Wizards and he'll be a vital presence for the Boston Celtics off the bench. Peyton Pritchard and Romeo Langford could also get a few minutes of playing time.

Brooklyn Nets

Expect the Brooklyn Nets to go all guns blazing on the offensive end following the return of Joe Harris, who'll replace Bruce Brown in the starting lineup. The star triumvirate of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will be in the thick of things again, while Blake Griffin will start at center.

"'We think we're cute now'" — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 17, 2021

Head coach Steve Nash will rely on Landry Shamet to provide the offensive boost off the bench. Veteran Jeff Green will be called upon to make solid plays on both ends of the court. Nicolas Claxton is also likely to feature and will split the minutes at the five with Griffin.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Robert Williams III

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin

Also read: Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - May 22nd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs