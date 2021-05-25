Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 25th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets will look to make full use of homecourt advantage again on Tuesday night when they host the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. An inspired effort on both ends of the court allowed Steve Nash's men to claim the first matchup of the series 104-93.

The Boston Celtics entered the postseason in rough form but looked ready for the occasion after restricting the Brooklyn Nets to just 16 points in the first quarter. They even led halfway through the game, with Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum dominating the box scores.

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving struggled in the early phases, but the duo eventually caught fire and were too much for the Boston defense to handle. Durant finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds, while Irving added 29 points on 55% shooting.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Robert Williams

Center Robert Williams seemingly struggled with his toe in Game 1 but managed to play 22 minutes and recorded a Celtics playoffs-high nine blocks. His name wasn't mentioned in the injury report and Williams should suit up for tonight's matchup. Aside from him, Jaylen Brown (wrist surgery) will be the only Boston Celtics player missing in action.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Spencer Dinwiddie

Long-term absentee Spencer Dinwiddie will be the only unavailable player for the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL back in December 2020 but many expected him to be ready for the playoffs. That hasn't been the case and Dinwiddie's unlikely to feature again for the Nets this year, considering there's no timetable for his return yet.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

There's little reason for the Boston Celtics to tinker with a rotation that worked well for the first two quarters of Game 1. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart will start in the backcourt with Evan Fournier and Jayson Tatum taking up the two forward slots.

Robert Williams' health will decide who starts at center between him and Tristan Thompson. Either way, the two big men will split minutes at the five. Jabari Parker played solid two-way basketball on Saturday and should get a look in again off the bench. Aaron Nesmith will also get a few minutes.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will look to leverage their offensive firepower again with the likes of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Kevin Durant all slotting into the starting lineup. Blake Griffin had a solitary point in Game 1, but he's done a good job of facilitating the offense inside the paint and will complete the starting lineup.

With 32 points and 12 boards in his return to playoff hoops, @KDTrey5 reminded everyone what he can do on this stage. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 23, 2021

Jeff Green and Bruce Brown will be the first two names off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets, while Landry Shamet will be a backup offensive weapon. Nicolas Claxton should get some playing time as well.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving l Small Forward - Joe Harris l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin

