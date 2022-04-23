Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will visit Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series.

The Celtics have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. They erased a 17-point deficit in Game 2 to beat the Nets 114-107. Seven of their eight active players managed to score in double-digits to round off a brilliant team effort for Boston.

Meanwhile, the Nets struggled to use their offensive prowess in the second half. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were limited to only one of 17 shooting from the field across the last two quarters, while their defense had no answers to the Celtics' all-out attack.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics have listed starting center Robert Williams III as questionable to play in Game 3 against the Nets.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams III Questionable Knee; meniscal tear

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets injury report includes Blake Griffin, who is listed as questionable, and long-term absentees Ben Simmons and Joe Harris.

Player Name Status Reason Blake Griffin Questionable Ankle sprain Ben Simmons Out Return to competition reconditioning Joe Harris Out Ankle surgery

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022

Teams Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Boston Celtics +130 Over 222.5 (-109) +3 (-111) Brooklyn Nets -157 Under 222.5 (-113) -3 (-110)

The Brooklyn Nets are favored to win this game as they will have a home-court advantage. They came close to beating the Boston Celtics in Game 1 and had a 17-point lead in Game 2.

A more disciplined performance could help them cut the Celtics' advantage to one game in this series.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Boston Celtics Betting Tips

The Celtics are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. Boston's totals have gone OVER in eight of their last ten games. Jayson Tatum is averaging 25 points and nine assists across the first two games of this series.

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

The Nets are 2-3 against the spread in their last five games. Brooklyn has a 1-4 OVER/UNDER record in their last five games. Kevin Durant has scored 25 points per game across the first two games of this series.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Celtics could opt to stick to the same lineup from Games 1 and 2 and let Robert Williams III come off the bench to play limited minutes in Game 3.

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will likely start as guards. Daniel Theis could play his last game of the postseason as the starting center, alongside forwards Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets haven't reported injuries to their starters from their previous two outings. Ben Simmons is sidelined again, which means they aren't likely to make changes to their starting lineup.

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry will start as the guards, with Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, and Andre Drummond completing the rest of the lineup.

Goran Dragic, Patty Mills, and Nicolas Claxton will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

The Celtics have a combined 5-1 record against the Nets in the regular season and the playoffs this campaign. Kevin Durant has been held to 13 of 41 shooting by the Celtics' defense. The Nets will continue to be without Ben Simmons, while Boston's starting center Robert Williams has been listed as questionable for Game 3.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Daniel Theis | C - Al Horford

Brooklyn Nets

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond

