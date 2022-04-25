Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 25th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Boston Celtics will visit Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. This could be the final fixture between the two, as the Celtics hold a 3-0 series lead.

The Celtics won both of their home games to start the series and went on to register a 109-103 win in Game 3 on the road. Jayson Tatum led the team in scoring with 39 points, along with six rebounds and an outstanding six steals. Jaylen Brown contributed 23 points to the team’s total.

The Nets, on the other hand, found themselves in a position similar to the first two games, with Kevin Durant unable to get going. Durant dropped just 16 points from 11 field-goal attempts. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving shot just 35.3% from the field to add 16 points to the team’s total.

The Nets are staring at an early elimination in the playoffs, being the only team without a win so far. Durant may be struggling, but the credit for that goes to the Celtics’ defense for putting the clamps on him and building an advantage in the seven-game series.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Cs are doing a good job of shutting down Durant's options

The Celtics have no active injuries to report.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The duo of Irving and Durant is at the brink of a first-round elimination

Ben Simmons will spend another game watching from the sidelines as he recovers from back soreness. Joe Harris is out for the season after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Back soreness Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 25th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 2 +100 O 220.5 (-110) +1.5 (-115) Brooklyn Nets 7 -120 U 220.5 (-110) -1.5 (-105)

The Nets are favored to win at home, despite their opponents being in better form. Kyrie Irving has never exited in the first round of the playoffs in his career, while Kevin Durant has had one such occurrence in the 2010 NBA Playoffs.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have a 6-1 record against the Nets this season, including the playoffs.

2. The Celtics have averaged 112.6 points in this series so far.

3. In this series, the Celtics have limited Kevin Durant to 31.7% shooting from the field.

Brooklyn Nets

1. The Nets were 20-21 at home this season.

2. The Nets have averaged 108 points in this series so far.

3. Kyrie Irving has averaged 21.7 points in the series so far.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Jayson Tatum operating as a small forward.

Al Horford will be the starting power forward, with Daniel Theis starting at center to round up the starting five.

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry will start on the backcourt, with the former being the team’s floor general.

Kevin Durant will take up the small forward role, with support from Bruce Brown at power forward. Andre Drummond will be the team’s rim protector and starting center.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



8 points in 8 minutes and some great defense Blake Griffin was making things happen for the Nets8 points in 8 minutes and some great defense Blake Griffin was making things happen for the Nets 🙌8 points in 8 minutes and some great defense 👏 https://t.co/osNDb1Eigq

1. The Celtics finished the regular season allowing an average of 104.5 points to their opponents, ranking first in the league in that category.

2. The Nets are 6-2 at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. Jayson Tatum has averaged 29.7 points in the series so far.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Daniel Theis

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Kevin Durant | Power Forward – Bruce Brown | Center – Andre Drummond

