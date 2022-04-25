Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 25th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

With one of the most surprising series' in the 2022 NBA Playoffs on the verge of coming to an end, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center for Game 4 on April 25th.

Following their 109-103 win against the Nets in Game 3, the Celtics stole a game on the road to take a commanding lead in the series. With a 3-0 lead and some tremendous momentum on their side, Boston will look to sweep the Nets in this next game.

The Nets have looked deflated this series. With their superstars having their poorest playoff performances under pressure from Boston's defense, Brooklyn have suffered crushing defeats in every game so far.

While there is some hope that the Nets will win Game 4 to prevent a first-round sweep, news about the continued absence of a superstar teammate may be the final nail in the coffin.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Monday, April 25th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 26th, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum celebrates the win

Coming off a dominant win in Game 3, the Boston Celtics are in a solid position to put an end to the series by sweeping the Nets on their home floor.

Their performance in Game 3 was nothing short of spectacular. With a tremendous effort down the stretch, the Celtics also racked up a solid offensive performance behind Jaylen Brown's fourth-quarter heroics.

Jayson Tatum continued to display his potential as a two-way player as he notched 39 points along with six steals. With the steal to seal the game for Boston, Tatum has looked like one of the best players in the league.

With Robert Williams also back in the lineup, the Celtics defense has also looked formidable. Returning to game conditioning after injury, Game 4 may see Boston's smothering defense on full display.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving discuss the game

With their third consecutive loss in the first-round, the Brooklyn Nets found their postseason dreams turning into a nightmare. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant playing some of the most uncharacteristic basketball of their careers, the Nets remain the only winless team in the playoffs this season.

Game 3 featured a six-point differential to close out the game, but the game seemed a lot more one-sided.

With the Nets' role players bringing the heat in place of their superstar, Bruce Brown led the scoring charge with 26-points.

The Nets also saw valuable minutes down the stretch from Blake Griffin, who has barely seen any playing time this season.

However, poor offense paired with even poorer defenses is not a recipe for success. Faced with a win-or-go-home situation, the future looks bleak for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Boston Celtics 3-0 -103 Over 220 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Brooklyn Nets 0-3 -118 Under 220 (-110) -1.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers favored the Nets to win this game by a slight margin. While the difference isn't large, the reasoning behind this could primarily be the superstar factor and the Nets' homecourt advantage.

While the Celtics have all the momentum in this series and have dominated Brooklyn at the Barclays Center as well, counting out Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is unwise.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams is healthy and will be available for the game. The Celtics have a offensive rating of 118.6 in the playoffs. Jayson Tatum is averaging 29.5 points against the Nets this season.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have lost three games in a row. Ben Simmons is out for Game 4. The Nets have a offensive rating of 114.5 in the playoffs.

Celtics vs Nets Match Predictions

While many would hope that the Nets would prevent a sweep in Game 4, the Celtics are more than likely to emerge as the victors.

Boston have taken absolute control over this series. The scoreline has not been indicative of the manner in which the Celtics have dominated the Nets in this series.

The Nets will additionally suffer as Ben Simmons confirmed his absence from the game just a day prior. The lack of a solid defensive presence on the wing will hurt Brooklyn deeply in this win or go-home situation.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Nets game?

The Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

