Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings go head-to-head on Saturday as the Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics rebounded with a 103-91 win over the Miami Heat on Friday after falling to the OKC Thunder in a potential NBA Finals preview. Meanwhile, the Nets on Thursday suffered a 116-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls, marking their 44th defeat of the season.

With Friday’s victory, Boston officially secured a playoff spot, while the Nets have just one win in their last 10 games. However, they remain six games behind the Bulls for the No. 10 seed — the final play-in spot.

Here’s a preview of the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets game, scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Celtics (-575) vs Nets (+425)

Spread: Celtics -11.5 (-110) vs Nets +11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Celtics o214.5 (-110) vs Nets u214.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets preview

Despite a recent loss to the Thunder and trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings, the Boston Celtics remain one of the league’s elite teams. They have battled injuries and absences but continue to prove their dominance, as seen in Friday’s victory over the Heat, which came without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston has won six of their last seven games, ranking No. 4 in offensive rating and No. 10 in defensive rating during that stretch, combining for a No. 5 net rating.

The Nets, meanwhile, have struggled mightily. In their last 10 games (1-9 record), they have a minus-83 point differential. Cam Thomas has been a bright spot, averaging 21.7 points per game, while Cam Johnson contributes 17.4 ppg, but their lack of experience has prevented them from closing out games.

Over the last 10 contests, Brooklyn holds the third-worst net rating, only ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineups

Celtics

G - Derrick White | G - Jrue Holiday | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Luke Kornet

Nets

G - D’Angelo Russell | G - Cam Thomas | F - Cameron Johnson | F - Ziaire Williams | C - Nic Claxton

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Jayson Tatum O/U 28.5 points – Take the under as this can be a blowout.

Cameron Johnson O/U 18.5 points – Take the under.

D’Angelo Russell O/U 15.5 rebounds– Take the over.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The talent gap between these two teams is massive, and the Celtics are determined to finish the season strong. Expect Boston to dominate from start to finish.

Our prediction: Celtics win by 21.

