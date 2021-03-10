Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Match Preview - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In what is expected to be a mouth-watering 2020-21 NBA fixture, the Boston Celtics take on the stacked Brooklyn Nets in their first game after the All-Star break.

The Brooklyn Nets, who have added veteran and former All-Star Blake Griffin to their roster, look like one of the favorites for the championship. Kevin Durant, who was not expected to feature until after the All-Star break, remains doubtful, though, but the likes of James Harden and Kyrie Irving are fit and firing.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics, who had two of their stars playing the All-Star game over the weekend, will look to continue their 4-game winning streak. After a few indifferent performances, the Boston Celtics have bounced back with victories over the LA Clippers and the Washington Wizards in recent weeks and will look at their own big three' to deliver the goods.

Blake is coming to Brooklyn to get a ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/T0jBEaCMJD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Match Details

Fixture – Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, March 11th; 11:30 PM ET (Thursday; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are in top form as they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

After struggling consistently on the defensive end of the court in the absence of Marcus Smart, the likes of Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum has helped the Boston Celtics earn four victories on the bounce. The Boston Celtics, who have sought to provide cover for the injury-prone Marcus Smart, are currently in the market for a shooting guard.

Daniel Theis and Grant Williams have been the standout performers off the bench, although their defensive inconsistencies might be exploited by the surging Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player – Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum registered 21 points in the All-Star game for Team Durant; he will now be up against his Durant's team - the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum has had a few inconsistent performances this campaign as he looks for a decent outing against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum is averaging 24.7 points, 1.2 steals and 7.1 rebounds per game, although he hasn’t been at his best from the 3-point zone this season. Nevertheless, the Boston Celtics harbor hopes of emerging as title contenders, so a win against the offensively-stacked Brooklyn Nets could be a huge boost for them.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kyrie Irving and James Harden have been in top form for the Brooklyn Nets this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have the most fearsome lineup on paper, as four All-Star caliber players adorn their roster. Blake Griffin is expected to be a huge role player for them this season and might step into the starting five in the absence of Kevin Durant.

Durant is still not confirmed to feature, but the likes of James Harden and Kyrie Irving will look to continue their rich vein of form. The Brooklyn Nets have had quite a few injuries in recent weeks but should be able to count on all their stars except Spencer Dinwiddie.

Key Player – James Harden

James Harden has been in red hot form in recent weeks. He has been the Brooklyn Nets’ best player in the absence of MVP favorite Kevin Durant.

Before the All-Star break, James Harden produced back-to-back triple-doubles and has been defensively active as well.

James Harden is the first player to put up 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 15+ AST with zero turnovers in a game since 1977-78. pic.twitter.com/kSrdtIP3af — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 2, 2021

This season, Harden is averaging 1.3 steals, 25.5 points, 11.1 assists and 8.7 rebounds, which make for some incredible numbers. He was the major reason why the Brooklyn Nets went on a winning streak in the absence of Durant. Harden could be the one to watch out for once again.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Kevin Durant, C DeAndre Jordan.

Celtics vs Nets Match Prediction

Kevin Durant is expected to return for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Boston Celtics have been in top form this season but might have their task cut out against the formidable Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant is expected to return, while the addition of Blake Griffin to a cast of James Harden and Kyrie Irving, along with De’Andre Jordan, means not a lot of teams can stack up against the Brooklyn Nets.

They go in as the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Nets game?

The live coverage of the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets game will be shown locally on the TNT and the YES networks. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.