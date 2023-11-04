Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 4)

The Boston Celtics take on the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA on Saturday. The Celtics have started the season in exceptional fashion.

The championship contenders have won their first four games, including two blow-out wins in their last two games. New arrivaals Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have excelled alongside their new teammates, while Derrick White continues to improve.

Meanwhile, the Nets have won three of their first five games but are still waiting for Ben Simmons to become the interior scorer he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. Fortunately, Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges have stepped things up, and are both making waves t the offensive end.

Nevertheless, the Nets face a tough task in trying to stop Boston's free-flowing offense while also cracking their stringent defense that's been stifling teams this season.

Brooklyn coach Jacques Vaughn will have a difficult job trying to devise a scheme to inflict on the Celtics their first loss of the season.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Game Details

Teams: Boston Celtics (4-0) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 4 2023 | 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Celtics have arguably the best top-six rotation in the NBA. Al Horford has been operating as the team's de facto sixth man following the addition of Kristpas Porzingis during the offseason.

Porzingis' height and versatile scoring is creating match-up nightmares for teams as they struggle to deal with Boston's plethora of offensive options.

The Nets, meanwhile, could struggle to contain the Celtics, as their other four opponents have struggled: you can't guard everyone, and all of Boston's starting five are elite three-level scorers.

However, Ben Simmons has shown that he can be one of the best defenders in the NBA. If he can lock in at that end of the floor, he could be a difference-maker for the Nets.

The Celtics will need to watch out for Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. They're thriving in their roles in Brooklyn's offense and could be difficult opponents to contain when the Celtics flow into their 2-2-1 press defense that has been so effective,

Joe Mazzulla has a talented and experienced coaching staff who have helped evolve the Celtics system at both ends of the floor. Vaughan has been impressive since taking the hot seat in Brooklyn but could be overmatched by the talent and depth of Boston's coaching team.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Odds

Moneyline: Nets (+360) vs Celtics (-375)

Spread: Nets +9.5 (-110) vs Celtics -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets (o/u 230) vs Celtics (o/u 230) -110/-110

Las Vegas is heavily favoring the Celtics. They're expecting the Nets to lose by 10 or more points.

Given Boston's last two performances, you can understand why the odds are so high. However, the Nets are a stronger roster than the Indiana Pacers or Washington Wizards and could pose a different threat.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted starting lineups

The Celtics starting five will likely remain unchanged: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis

Boston's starting five is good enough to be an All-Star team by itself. Every player in the starting rotation is an elite defender and boasts an elite offensive skillset. Brown and Tatum are All-NBA talents. Holiday is arguably the best guard defender in the world. White is the best shot-blocking guard in the NBA, and Porzingis looks revitalized.

The Nets' starting five, meanwhile, looks like this: Spencer Dinwiddie, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Nic Claxton's absence from the Nets rotation with injury will hurt them against the Celtics. The Nets could struggle to match Boston's size and might give up mismatches across the court. However, Thomas and Bridges could be valuable offensive options, as both have started the season strongly.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Top 3 player stats

Boston

Jayson Tatum: 29.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 56.3 FG%

Tatum has altered his shot profile to begin the new season. He's attacking the rim more and operating on the block more frequently. Tatum has also looked solid t the defensive end and has been closing down scoring lanes.

Jaylen Brown: 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 48.6 FG%

After a difficult game against the New York Knicks in the Celtics' season opener, Brown has bounced back in a big way. The All-NBA wing has been ferocious on offense and could be a difficult scorer for Brooklyn to stop.

Kristaps Porzingis: 18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 55.8 FG%

Porzingis is exactly what the Celtics have been missing at the center position. His ability to stretch the floor opens the court up for Brown and Tatum. Defensively, his size is a shot-deterrent, while he can also protect the rim as a dropping big when defending the pick-and-roll.

Nets

Cam Thomas: 28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists: 51.3 FG%

Despite his perimeter shooting struggles (shooting 30% from deep,) Thomas has been the Nets; leading scorer this season. His ability to pressure the rim and create his own shot could be invaluable against the Celtics.

Mikal Bridges: 20.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 50 FG%

Bridges has been thriving in a bigger role with Brooklyn since joining from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant deal. He's already proving himself to be a legitimate 20-point-per-night threat and is also putting in valuable work on the glass.

Dorian Finney-Smith: 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 55.3 FG%

Finney-Smith is operating as a small-ball center in the absence of Nic Claxton. Usually, he will comprise a role on the wings as a defensive-minded forward.

However, Finney-Smith has been impressive when being mismatched in the games he's patrolled the middle of the court.