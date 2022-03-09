Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will visit Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a clash between the two Eastern Conference teams. This will be the final regular-season match-up between the two franchises, as the Celtics hold on to a 2-1 series lead.

The Celtics are coming off a statement with a 126-120 win against the Brooklyn Nets, led by Jayson Tatum scoring 54 points in the win. He scored 16 field goals, converting half of them from beyond the arc and frequenting the free-throw line throughout the game.

The Hornets were outscored 132-121 in their previous fixture – against the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 50 points in the win, shooting an efficient 78.9% from the field. Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier scored 30 apiece, but fell short to Irving’s heroics.

The Boston Celtics (39-27) are fifth in the East, sitting on a three-game winning streak – at home. In the highly competitive Eastern Conference, the Celtics will look to finish in the top four to secure home court advantage.

The Charlotte Hornets (32-34) are ninth in the East as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. James Borrego might need to emphasize on the importance of defense – in order to close out games, as the regular season wraps up.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Aaron Nesmith will be unavailable for the Hornets match-up, managing a right ankle sprain. All other players will be available for Ime Udoka’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Aaron Nesmith Out Right ankle sprain

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

James Bouknight’s availability will be a game-time decision as he recovers from neck soreness. Gordon Hayward will miss the match-up against his former team, dealing with a sprain in his left ankle.

Player Name Status Reason James Bouknight Game time decision Neck soreness Gordon Hayward Out Left ankle sprain

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will team-up to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Jayson Tatum operating as a small forward. Al Horford will be the starting power forward, with Robert Williams guarding the paint for the Celtics.

CelticsForum⚡🍀 @celticsforum



"I compare him to me when I was playing. He can score 50 and be the best defender on the court. That's like me. He's coming."



Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan comments on Jayson Tatum ahead of his teams matchup with the Boston Celtics:"I compare him to me when I was playing. He can score 50 and be the best defender on the court. That's like me. He's coming." Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan comments on Jayson Tatum ahead of his teams matchup with the Boston Celtics:"I compare him to me when I was playing. He can score 50 and be the best defender on the court. That's like me. He's coming."😳 😳 😳

Derrick White and Grant Williams will see substantial minutes off the bench, with Payton Pritchard and Daniel Theis available to chip in as well.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will be the team’s starting backcourt, with support from Miles Bridges at small forward. P.J. Washington is expected to start as a power forward, with Mason Plumlee starting at center to round up the starting five.

Cody Martin, Kelly Oubre and Montrezl Harrell are expected to make valuable contributions, coming off the bench. Jalen McDaniels could see an uptick in his game time after playing just eight minutes in the previous fixture. Isaiah Thomas, on a 10-day-contract with the Hornets, could see a few minutes against his former team.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Robert Williams.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard – LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard – Terry Rozier | Small Forward – Miles Bridges | Power Forward – PJ Washington | Center – Mason Plumlee.

