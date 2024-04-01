Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for April 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Hornets winning the first 121-118 on Nov. 20 and is included in the NBA's six-game lineup.

The Celtics (58-16) are first in the East and first in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 104-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, which snapped their two-game losing streak to the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the two losses, they have recorded a 10-2 stretch in their past 12 games and have firmly secured the number one spot in the East.

On the other hand, the Hornets (18-56) currently stand thirteenth in the East and fourth in the Southwest Division. Their recent performance saw them suffer a 130-118 defeat to the LA Clippers on Sunday, marking their second consecutive loss.

Over their last eight games, they've only managed to secure one victory, going 1-7. With their playoff hopes dashed, they are no longer eligible to qualify for the postseason.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Boston Celtics injury report for April 1

The Celtics have listed four players on their injury report: JD Davison (ankle) is out, while Jaylen Brown (left hand), Jaden Springer (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) are questionable.

Player Status Injury JD Davison out ankle Jaylen Brown questionable sprained left hand Jaden Springer questionable knee Kristaps Porzingis questionable right hamstring injury

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?

Porzingis' availability for Monday's matchup against Charlotte remains uncertain, with the player listed as questionable due to ongoing management of a right hamstring injury, as reported by Taylor Snow.

Charlotte Hornets injury report for April 1

The Hornets have listed five players on their injury report: Aleksej Pokusevski (illness) is a game-time decision, while Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle), LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back) are out.

Player Status Injury Aleksej Pokusevski GTD illness Seth Curry out ankle Cody Martin out ankle LaMelo Ball out ankle Mark Williams out ankle

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

Since Jan. 26, LaMelo Ball has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. However, the Charlotte Hornets' point guard will remain out for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Ball has been managing an ankle injury sustained on Nov. 26 during a game against the Orlando Magic. Despite briefly returning to play seven games, he has once again been sidelined due to the same injury.

On Thursday, the Hornets announced that Ball will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, citing his struggle with right ankle tendinopathy. Throughout the season, the young point guard has been hampered by injuries, limiting his appearances to just 22 games.

With the Hornets already out of playoff contention, a potential return by Ball at this stage of the season wouldn't have significantly impacted their standings.

