Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics will face off at Spectrum Center on Monday
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Oct 25, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Preview

The Boston Celtics will be looking to win their second consecutive game when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday.

The Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 107-97 on Sunday to win their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season. After two underwhelming outings, Jayson Tatum finally found his rhythm as he scored 31 points and dished out nine assists on the night.

31 points 🔥Jayson Tatum was putting in the work as tonight's @gatorade Performer of the Game. https://t.co/TJVAsUeCFT

Meanwhile, the Hornets continued their formidable start to the season. They went 3-0 for the campaign after their 111-95 win against the Brooklyn Nets in their previous outing. Miles Brides impressed the most, scoring 32 points and claiming nine boards by the end of the game.

THIS TEAM!!!!! 😍#AllFly | @NewAmsterdam https://t.co/tYsRZcexWi

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have two players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Brown and Romeo Langford.

Brown has been dealing with knee soreness and missed the previous game. There was no official update on his status after the Celtics' last game. There is a possibility that he could return against the Charlotte Hornets, considering they are an in-form team and he is well-rested, having not played in the previous game.

Meanwhile, Langford also missed the last game due to a calf strain. However, it is a minor injury, so he could be back against the Hornets.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Jaylen Brown 

Day-to-day

Knee soreness 

Romeo Langford

Day-to-day

Calf strain

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets had listed Terry Rozier as out ahead of their previous game. He was sidelined because of an ankle sprain but was questionable before being downgraded to out. There is no update on his status.

With the way Kelly Oubre Jr. has slotted into his position as the starting shooting guard, the Hornets could opt to rest Rozier again.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Terry Rozier 

Day-to-day

Ankle sprain

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics could make changes to their starting lineup for the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

If Jaylen Brown is cleared to play, he will likely replace Dennis Schroder on the backcourt. Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams are all likely to retain their places.

Schroder, Grant Williams and Josh Richardson will likely play the most minutes off the bench for the Celtics.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets went 3-0 for the campaign after their 111-95 win against the Brooklyn Nets in their previous outing
The Charlotte Hornets are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing if Terry Rozier is not cleared to play.

LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely start as guards again, while Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee and Gordan Hayward will complete the rest of the lineup.

PJ Washington, Ish Smith and Jalen McDaniel are expected to play the most minutes off the bench.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard: Marcus Smart; Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown; Small Forward: Jayson Tatum; Power Forward: Al Horford; Center: Robert Williams

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard: Kelly Oubre Jr.; Small Forward: Gordan Hayward; Power Forward: Miles Bridges; Center: Mason Plumlee

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
