Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Preview and Predictions - 31st December 2019

Match details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31st, 2019 (3:00 PM ET)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Last game results

Boston Celtics (22-8): 97-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors (Saturday, December 28th, 2019)

Charlotte Hornets (13-22): 104-117 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (Sunday, December 29th, 2019)

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are third in the NBA’s Eastern Conference with a record of 22-8. They are 3-1 in their last four games having won once and lost once against the Toronto Raptors sandwiched around a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Saturday, the Celtics lost in Boston 113-97 after dispatching the same Raptors 118-102 on Christmas Day.

The Celtics kept the score respectable by getting to the free-throw line where they had more than twice as many attempts as the Raptors at 36-17. However, they allowed the Raptors to shoot 52.4 percent for the game and Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka combined for 50 points against the Celtics. Kemba Walker responded with 30 points and Jaylen Brown had 17 for Boston.

Key Player: Kemba Walker

Point guard Kemba Walker has made a world of difference in the on-court success of the Boston Celtics. A season ago they were 4th overall in the East and point guard Kyrie Irving was out of sorts with his teammates. A year later, with Kemba Walker as their designated go-to player, the Celtics seem poised for a big playoff run in 2020. Free-agent acquisition Kemba Walker leads Boston in scoring at 22.5 points a game and averages 5.2 assists as well.

Celtics predicted lineup

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Boston Celtics and former point guard Kemba Walker on New Year's Eve. This will be the third time Walker will face the franchise that drafted him with his Boston Celtics 2-0 against the Hornets. Walker scored 14 points in his first match against Charlotte and 23 points eight days ago in Boston. Both games were won by Boston.

The Hornets are in the midst of a five-game losing streak including a 117-104 loss, on Sunday, at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hornets struggled to shoot the basketball at 43 percent for the game and 29 percent on three-point shot attempts. Malik Monk led the team in scoring 18 points off the bench.

Key Player: Devonte’ Graham

Devonte’ Graham has replaced Kemba Walker as the point guard of the Charlotte Hornets and the second-year player leads the team in scoring. Graham was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 in the 2nd round and was traded to Charlotte. After playing just 14.7 minutes per game in his rookie season, the sophomore is averaging 34.7 minutes and 19.1 points a game this season.

Hornets predicted lineup

Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, Bismack Biyombo.

Celtics vs Hornets Match Prediction

Boston Celtics’ point guard Kemba Walker was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 2011 and has now played and beaten his old team twice as a Celtic.

The Celtics average 111.5 points per game with three players scoring over 20 points a game and only give up 104 points a game which is what the Hornets team scoring average is.

The Charlotte Hornets need to improve their field goal efficiency as they are dead last in made field goals this season. The Hornets who are on a five-game losing streak have lost three of those games by less than 10 points and two of them by one possession.

While the Celtics lost their last outing, they have a winning road record at 9-6 and the Hornets are 7-10 at home. Thes Celtics are likely to win this contest in Charlotte.

Where to watch Celtics vs Hornets?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on NBC Sports Boston and Fox Sports South East-Charlotte.