Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

The Boston Celtics will cap off a six-game road swing by trying to avenge an early-season loss to the Charlotte Hornets in a rematch. Boston has already wrapped up the Eastern Conference, so it may pull back its best punches against the hosts. The Cs are more concerned with their health right now than Ws.

The Hornets, however, will be playing the rear end of a back-to-back schedule. The quick turnaround could block their path to an unbeaten record against the visitors. Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and former Celtic Grant Williams will lead Charlotte’s home defense.

Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are all available. How many minutes they will play, though, is anybody’s guess. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will likely get them out of the game before the second half starts.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Spectrum Center will host the rematch between the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets. NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SE-CHA will air the game locally. Basketball fans who are not in the said region can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-2200) vs. Hornets (+1100)

Spread: Celtics (-17.0) vs. Hornets (+17.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o218.5 -110) vs. Hornets (u218.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Boston Celtics aren’t going to play with fire and risk their best players to an injury. A handful of them have been ruled active but they are likely going to have only cameo appearances. A win versus the hosts at this stage is meaningless while an injury could ruin their championship aspirations.

The Charlotte Hornets are also not at full strength due to injuries and may sit out a few for scheduling reasons. Hornets coach Steve Clifford will ask whoever will be available to play hard and compete. Not many have won a season series against the Celtics this season so that may be the push they will need.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Al Horford, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Sam Hauser, G - Derrick White and G - Jrue Holiday will likely start for the Boston Celtics.

Xavier Tillman or Luke Kornet could come in early to give the veteran Horford a breather. Oshae Brissett and Payton Pritchard are also candidates to take out Holiday.

F - Brandon Miller, SF - Miles Bridges, C - Nick Richards, PG - Tre Mann and G - Vasilije Micic will likely open the game for the Charlotte Hornets.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum has a 27.5 over/under points prop on Monday. Unless he starts blasting out of the games, Tatum will not likely get past his points prop. Joe Mazzulla will likely limit his minutes for him to do that.

Vasilije Micic has had a quietly good March after arriving from Oklahoma. He averaged 13.4 PPG last month and may get past that his 12.5 over/under points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Celtics will unquestionably prioritize their health over any win after nailing the East. After a long road trip, Mazzulla will likely give them a little breather and limit his starters. The Hornets will try to get the win despite the unfortunate back-to-back set. Boston could still win, though, but will allow Charlotte to cover the +17.0 spread.