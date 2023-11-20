Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 20, 2023

The Boston Celtics will look to extend their six-game winning streak when they head to the Spectrum Center on Monday (Nov. 20) to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

After consecutive losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers, the C's have bounced back admirably and have been in scintillating form heading into their matchup against Charlotte. The Hornets have struggled this season, with just three wins in nine games and are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have been one of the teams to beat this season. They sit pretty atop the standings with just two losses, the fewest across both conferences. The chemistry between Boston's top three of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis appears to be getting better by the game, while Jrue Holiday continues to be instrumental at the defensive end.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Boston Celtics (11-2) vs Charlotte Hornets (3-9)

Date and Time: Nov. 20, 2023 | 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview

The Celtics have been more clinical and are favorites to take the win. Jayson Tatum has led from the front with 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Boston is fourth in offensive efficiency with 1.155, bettering their 1.144 stat line last season. It's 1.039 in defensive efficiency and is third in the league, below the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is heavily reliant on LaMelo Ball this season. The young guard has been impressive, averaging 24.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per outing.

Miles Bridges is still working himself into game shape, while Brandon Miller will be high on confidence after his 29-point outing against the New York Knicks. However, the Hornets have been beaten at the defensive end, one of their biggest weaknesses this season.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineup

The Celtics will field their usual starting five with Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

The same can be expected from the Hornets who will go with Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington and Mark Williams.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

LaMelo Ball comes in with a 25.5 o/u with -120 over and -110 under. Gordon Hayward is 14.5 o/u with -104 over and -110 under.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum has been their superstar and heads in with 26.5 o/u with -115 over and -108 under.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

Going by recent form, balance and chemistry, this one should be a Boston show all the way. The Hornets will likely put up a good fight, but expect the Celtics to chalk up another win.