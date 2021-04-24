Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will look to return to winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA when they face the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Sunday.

The Boston Celtics lost to the surging Brooklyn Nets in their last outing but have registered some impressive victories in recent weeks to ascend to sixth in the Western Conference standings. Against the Nets, the Boston Celtics missed Jaylen Brown but saw a huge 38-point double-double outing from star man Jayson Tatum go in vain.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have struggled with injuries in recent weeks, winning just twice in their last eight games. They returned to winnings ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last outing, despite the absence of Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball.

Miles Bridges produced 25 points and ten rebounds, while Terry Rozier and PJ Washington also produced 25 points apiece.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, April 25th; 1:00 PM ET (Monday, April 24th; 10:30 PM IST).

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics will hope for the return of Walker and Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics will look for the return of Jaylen Brown to their starting lineup. Both Tatum and Brown have produced some big performances, which has reflected in their team's improved recent form.

Moreover, Kemba Walker had also impressed and produced perhaps his best performance all season against the Phoenix Suns. He sat out his team's last game against the Brooklyn Nets but should be fit enough to return to the lineup for this match.

The Boston Celtics will hope for all their key players to stay healthy for the playoffs, considering Marcus Smart's injury woes all season.

Key Player – Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is looking like his dominant self in recent weeks and has come up with the goods for the Boston Celtics, despite the number of key players that have sat out the last few games.

He endured two quiet outings but returned to form with a 38-point double-double in his last match. Tatum got six of his 12 3-point attempts on target and was the key ball-handler for his team in the absence of the likes of Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, who are both set to return for this game.

NBA’s top-scoring tandems this season:



1. Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum – 2,558 pts

2. Brandon Ingram & Zion Williamson – 2,543 pts

3. Stephen Curry & Andrew Wiggins – 2,487 pts

4. Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray – 2,448 pts

5. Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook – 2,419 pts pic.twitter.com/VqLbjbTBxJ — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 16, 2021

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Semi Ojeleye l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are awaiting the return of key players.

The Charlotte Hornets are struggling with injuries but produced a commanding win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game. Terry Rozier continued his impressive form, while PJ Washington produced 25 points and five rebounds, starting at center.

Meanwhile, Jalen McDaniels has been their standout player off the bench, while Bismack Biyombo produced 11 rebounds and four points.

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled with their offensive output due to multiple injuries, so they will look forward to the return of their key players in the next few days.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier has had to produce the goods at both ends of the court in recent games. He is averaging more than 25 points in his last five appearances and has increased his overall offensive production as well.

Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward is a month away from returning, while Nate Darlin is also unavailable for the Charlotte Hornets. In such a scenario, Terry Rozier might have to come up big against the Boston Celtics as well.

There are 4 player averaging 20+ PPG, 3+ 3PG on 40+ 3P% this season:



Stephen Curry

Paul George

Zach Lavine

Terry Rozier pic.twitter.com/lVHB5ltxjY — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2021

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devonte Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Miles Bridges l Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Center - Vernon Carey Jr.

Celtics vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics have shown huge improvement in their last few matches, with Jayson Tatum producing impressive outings, especially in his last game.

Meanwhile, Brown and Walker will return to the lineup, but the Charlotte Hornets will have a number of key starters missing. That makes the Boston Celtics the favorites in this game.

Where to watch Celtics vs Hornets

The Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets game will be shown locally on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.