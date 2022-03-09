Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - March 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The red hot Boston Celtics will head to the Spectrum Center for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 9. This is going to be the last game between the two teams this season. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the regular-season series and will be hoping to continue their stellar form against the Hornets when they take the floor on Wednesday.

Boston comes into the game on the back of a stunning win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Jayson Tatum led the way from the front as he racked up 54 points on 53.3% shooting from the field. The game was an intense one and went down to the wire, but brilliance from the Celtics paid off as they took a 126-120 win at the TD Garden.

The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing defeat in their latest game on Tuesday. Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier combined to score 60 points, but their efforts were canceled out by a Kyrie Irving masterpiece. The former NBA champion scored 50 points on an unbelievable 78.9% shooting from the field. His exploits helped the Nets walk out with a 131-121 win on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 9, 8:00 PM ET [Thursday, March 10, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Boston Celtics Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been in thunderous form ever since the All-Star break. They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak and their recent brilliance has helped them climb to the fifth position in the East with a 39-27 record.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have played really well of late. Their form has helped the team reach greater success and if the young duo continue their exploits, the Celtics are certainly looking to make a lot of noise in the playoffs.

HE CANNOT BE STOPPED

Going up against the Hornets, the team will be looking to keep their terrific form alive. The Hornets are known for their offense and if the Celtics have to stop them, they will have to maintain their defensive solidity, which the team has managed to do well in over the past month.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been a man on a mission this season. He has averaged 26.5 PPG and 8.2 RPG in 62 appearances. The youngster has looked extremely confident this season and has grown as the leader of the organization. His ability to drain tough shots and provide baskets in the clutch makes him a special talent. Tatum is coming off a 54 point night over the Nets. He will be looking to carry the same form into this game and lead the team to yet another win.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart, G - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, F - Al Horford, C - Robert Williams III

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the best offensive units in the league this season. They are ranked second in terms of points scored per game, but their defensive efficiency has not been on par with their offense. The Hornets are ranked twenty-second in terms of defensive ratings and this has been their biggest problem this season.

Players like LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mikal Bridges have had great seasons with the team. But their defensive lapses have been very costly for the team. They are ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-33 record. With just 17 games left, the Hornets need to soon find a solution to get back to being at their best.

This game against the Celtics is going to be a big test for them. They will have to be physical right from the tip off if they are to get a win at home. The Hornets have been inconsistent throughout the season, but this win could prove to be a great motivation for them as they can pick things up from here on and comfortably make the playoffs.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. Since being drafted by the Hornets in 2020, Ball has been a vital figure in the team. His ability to scan the court and pass makes him a special talent and he definitely has a bright future in the league. The 20- year- old scored 24 points in the Hornets' loss to the Nets. He will be looking to do better than that in this game and lead the team back to winning ways.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Miles Bridges, F - PJ Washington, F - Mason Plumlee

Celtics vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Celtics and Hornets both come into this game in expectation of a win. However, considering the form and overall build-up of the roster, the away side do look like a side capable of grabbing a win. However, they cannot take things lightly as the Hornets are a tricky side and if given a chance, they could very well turn the game in their favor.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Hornets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Celtics and the Hornets will also be telecast on NBC Sports Boston and Fox Sports Southeast.

