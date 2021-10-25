Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets will face off on Monday at the Spectrum Center in a 2021-22 NBA clash.

Both teams are heading into their second game of a back-to-back night schedule, so we can expect some minutes management from both coaches. The Celtics and Hornets defeated the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets last night, respectively.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Monday, October 25th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 25th, 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Although both teams are playing on back-to-back nights, the Boston Celtics might pay the bigger toll, as they are traveling from Texas to North Carolina.

They already have several players on their injury report, and are undermanned to begin the season. The team's second-highest scorer, Jaylen Brown, was ruled out of last night's game due to a left patella (knee) tendinopathy, but he could lace up against the Hornets.

Coach Ime Udoka got the first win of his professional head-coaching career. However, the Boston Celtics offense still looks haywire, as there doesn't seem to be a fixed objective. Most teams build their offensive strategies and rotations around their star players, but it will take a while for the Celtics to develop rhythm under their new system. Coach Udoka does like his frontcourt so far, though.

Boston Celtics @celtics Coach Udoka says he’s been impressed with the way Al, Grant, and Rob have worked together in the frontcourt: “They complement each other well.” Coach Udoka says he’s been impressed with the way Al, Grant, and Rob have worked together in the frontcourt: “They complement each other well.”

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum against the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum had an impressive night against the rebuilding Houston Rockets. After a poor shooting night at Madison Square Garden and an 18-point outing against the Raptors, he finally erupted. Tatum dropped 31 points on 12-24 shooting, along with nine rebounds, to earn his team their first win of the season.

Boston Celtics @celtics 31 points 🔥Jayson Tatum was putting in the work as tonight's @gatorade Performer of the Game. 31 points 🔥Jayson Tatum was putting in the work as tonight's @gatorade Performer of the Game. https://t.co/TJVAsUeCFT

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets bench celebrates a three-pointer by LaMelo Ball.

The Charlotte Hornets are establishing themselves as a legitimate playoff threat in the Eastern Conference.

They were the fourth seed last season, but injuries to key players led to their drop in the standings. However, this season they might finally end their playoff drought. Their young players have shown incredible chemistry together, sharing the ball well. The Hornets recorded 26 assists on 43 made baskets in their last game against the Nets.

The Charlotte Hornets are 3-0 on the season, their best-ever start to a regular-season campaign. They defeated Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets superteam on the road, keeping their composure down the stretch. Head coach James Borrego spoke about the win at Barclays Center in his postgame press conference, saying:

"That’s a heck-of-a team over there. We never gave in, though. We stayed the course, kept believing in one another, kept trusting each other. Big road win."

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets against the Brooklyn Nets

LaMelo Ball is out for his first All-Star selection. The 20-year-old is a sensation in the NBA, with his performances last season earning him the Rookie of the Year award. He dropped 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the season opener, and has averaged 22 points per game so far.

Ballislife.com

20-year-old LaMelo Ball is the 3rd youngest ever with 30+ PTS in a season opener & the youngest with 30/5/5. 31 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST | 7 3PT | 2 STL@HORNETS | @MELOD1P 20-year-old LaMelo Ball is the 3rd youngest ever with 30+ PTS in a season opener & the youngest with 30/5/5. 31 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST | 7 3PT | 2 STL@HORNETS | @MELOD1P 🛸

https://t.co/GAsiOOK8JK

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Kelly Oubre Jr. | F - Miles Bridges | F - Gordon Hayward | C - Mason Plumlee.

Celtics vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are without Jaylen Brown, and have struggled so far with their chemistry. The Hornets, meanwhile, are without Terry Rozier, but have been spectacular so far, winning their first three games of the season. Although Jayson Tatum has the ability to take over games and drop big numbers, the Hornets are the slight favorites for this game.

Where to watch the Celtics vs Hornets game?

The matchup between the Celtics and the Hornets will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte (SE - CHA). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM and 98.5 The Sports Hub to listen to the game's live commentary.

