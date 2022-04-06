Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics will clash at the United Center in Chicago in a meeting between two Eastern Conference teams with postseason aspirations.

The Celtics (49-30) seem to have turned a corner after a poor start to the season. They have won eight of their last 10 games and seem to pose a legitimate threat to other teams in the Eastern Conference. They have a 28-13 record at TD Garden this season. The Celtics will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods to complement their impenetrable defense.

Meanwhile, the hosts are coming into this game with a desperate need for an up-tick in form. They have lost six of their last 10 games, including their last two, and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls (45-34) are over six games behind leaders Miami Heat (52-28) and less than three games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37).

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics are coming into this game with superstar Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to knee injuries. Al Horford is probable too, citing back issues. Meanwhile, Robert Williams III will be out for a while.

Player Status Reason Al Horford Probable Back Jayson Tatum Probable Knee Jaylen Brown Probable Knee Robert Williams III Out Knee

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls have an almost clean bill of health. Star point guard Lonzo Ball is the only one missing, as he's rehabilitating from knee surgery. Superstar shooting guard Zach LaVine is also questionable, as he's suffering from a knee injury.

Player Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Knee Zach LaVine Questionable Knee

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - April 6th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 45-34 +220 U 223 +6.5 Boston Celtics 49-30 -275 O 223 -6.5

Both teams are missing key players in Lonzo Ball, Robert Williams III and possibly Zach LaVine. However, the Celtics will go into this matchup as the favorites because of their superior consistency and incredible defense.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging over 27 PPG. Jaylen Brown is averaging over 23 PPG. The Celtics are on a two-game winning streak.

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging 24 PPG in his last three outings. Chicago has lost their last three games. The Bulls have won just two of their last eight games.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should be the guards for the Celtics, while the forwards could be Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams. The center could be Daniel Theis.

Boston Celtics @celtics @FCHWPO dropped 16 points in the first quarter last night on his way to earning @gatorade Player of the Game

Chicago Bulls

With Lonzo Ball out, the onus will be on Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu to handle the backcourt duties. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan are expected to man the frontcourt, with big man Nikola Vucevic set to start as the center.

Boston has won eight of their last 10 games. The Bulls have won 27 games at home. The Celtics have won 21 games on the road.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart; G: Jaylen Brown; F: Jayson Tatum; F: Grant Williams; C: Daniel Theis.

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu; G - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Javonte Green; C - Nikola Vucevic.

