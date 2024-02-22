Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

The Chicago Bulls host the formidable Boston Celtics on Thursday after the NBA resumes its final stretch of the regular season following the 2024 All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The Bulls suffered a blowout 124-97 loss the last time both these sides met at the TD Garden, but things have changed since.

While the Celtics are primed to make the playoffs, Chicago is yet to hit the .500 mark and make their case for the postseason. The Bulls (26-29) are ninth in the East trailing the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat by four wins. They endured a close 108-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the ASG weekend.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are on a six-game winning streak and are 17-9 on the road. They play two games including the Thursday night marquee matchup in the Windy City, followed by a quick trip to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

As far as their head-to-head record goes, Boston leads Chicago 132-109 in 241 regular season games and is 3-2 in the last five games between the two teams.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Boston Celtics (43-12) vs Chicago Bulls (26-29)

Date and time: Feb. 22, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center, Chicago

Watch: NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

Listen: SiriusXM, 670 AM / S: 1200 AM, ROCK 92.9

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Preview

The Bulls were one of the teams expected to make major moves ahead of the trade deadline but stood pat after Zach LaVine's season-ending foot surgery. However, the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White have made sure that the Bulls are still in playoff contention this season.

While the team still lacks depth, their starters have been impressive. Their defense is still questionable, as is their pace. They can take a cue from the short-handed LA Lakers, who blitzed Boston earlier this year by being relentless and not letting the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis dictate the pace of the contest.

Their opponents are the best in the business this season, and they have their reasons. In addition to allowing the second-lowest FG percentage, the C's don't foul and are tight on their defense. Their offense has no dearth of firepower with Tatum (27.1 ppg), Brown (22.0 ppg), and Kristaps Porzingis (20.2 ppg) all propping up healthy numbers.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted starting lineup

The Celtics have guard Jaden Springer (ankle) as questionable on Thursday. That shouldn't disrupt the usual lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Bulls will be without Torrey Craig (right knee sprain) and Patrick Williams (foot). LaVine and Lonzo Ball are out for the season. This will most likely see Billy Donovan go with Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

Spread: Celtics (-7) vs Bulls (+7)

Moneyline: Celtics (-310) vs Bulls (+250)

Total (o/u): 225

Player props: Tatum heads into the matchup with an o/u of 26.5/27.5 with -115 over and -125 under. DeRozan is 22.5/23.5 with -122/-120.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

The thing with Chicago is that they are unpredictable. They have the players who can take the contest away from Boston, but it's not often that it happens. Much of their chances hinge on how DeRozan plays on Thursday, and that too against a solid Celtics team that is in full health. Take the Celtics to make it 2-0 against the Bulls this season.