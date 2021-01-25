Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics will be hoping to add to their momentum when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Both these Eastern Conference franchises rely on their offense to get the job done so expect to see a high-scoring contest.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, January 25th, 9 PM ET (Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Boston Celtics Preview

A first-half juggernaut against the Cleveland Cavaliers saw the Boston Celtics return to winning ways after enduring a three-game losing streak. Jaylen Brown continued his good run but also found support from Kemba Walker who recorded his first 20-point outing of the current campaign.

JB back at it again as tonight's @Gatorade Player of the Game. pic.twitter.com/a1lWDeonlG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2021

Their defensive rating is still in the bottom half of the league but the Boston Celtics showcased improved solidity in protecting their basket on Sunday. Brad Stevens' men will have to replicate this effort against the high-scoring Chicago Bulls. Jayson Tatum is in line to make his return and that will be a huge boost for the Cs.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown continues to be the best player on the Boston Celtics. He's leading the team in scoring with 27.3 points per game so far this season. He's also an able defender who can guard up to four positions. Brown had 33 points in his latest outing and will be looking to record a similar number against the Chicago Bulls.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Daniel Theis, C Tristan Thompson

Chicago Bulls Preview

The offensively-astute Chicago Bulls met their match when they were reduced to just 33 first-half points against the LA Lakers in their latest outing. Nevertheless, Billy Donovan's men still rank fifth in the league in points per game and second in pace. Their scoring early on against the Boston Celtics will have a huge bearing on the outcome.

Played better in the 2nd half but wasn't enough. pic.twitter.com/pSkm69ohtM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2021

In contrast to their exploits going forward, the Chicago Bulls lack cohesion defensively. The fact that they commit the most turnovers in the league allows the opposition to rack up fastbreak points as well. The Bulls also need to control their aggression underneath the basket and pick up fewer fouls.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

It really is the Zach LaVine show for the Chicago Bulls right now. The two-time Dunk Contest Champion is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season on nearly 50% shooting from the field. LaVine managed 21 points in his most recent outing despite struggling with accuracy.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White, G Zach LaVine, F Lauri Markkanen, F Patrick Williams, C Daniel Gafford

Celtics vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics already hold the edge on paper but Jayson Tatum's return adds an extra layer to their game. The Chicago Bulls are far too reliant on their offense and their last outing showed that inconsistencies can creep in any time in that department. Expect the Cs to record a second consecutive win on Monday.

Where to watch Celtics vs Bulls?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

