Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls will face off at United Center on Friday.

During their last meeting, which was held at TD Garden on April 19, the Boston Celtics fell to the Chicago Bulls 102-96, with Nikola Vucevic putting up 29 points and nine rebounds.

The Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown, who had 23 points, and Jayson Tatum, who posted his first career triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, May 7th, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 8th, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

Boston Celtics Preview

Jaylen Brown #7 looks to shoot over Miles Bridges #0

The Boston Celtics have won three of their last four games heading into the Chicago Bulls matchup. Their record of 35-31 is good enough to keep them in sixth place for now, but they can’t afford to lose any game. The Miami Heat are breathing down their necks with the same record, and one loss could bring them down to seventh place and into the play-in tournament.

Jaylen Brown will not suit up for the Boston Celtics, while Robert Williams III is questionable. Coach Brad Stevens will have to rely on Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum to carry them through until Brown returns.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

After inconsistent performances for two weeks, Jayson Tatum erupted in his last four games, averaging 38.8 points on 52.5% shooting from the field and 50.0% from three.

In the second game of that stretch, the two-time All-Star exploded for 60 points, helping the Boston Celtics come back from a 32-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 in overtime.

32-point deficit erased ✅

60 points for Jayson Tatum 🔥#CELTICSWIN ☘️ pic.twitter.com/o5hWeTHFAr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 1, 2021

A game like that has given Tatum and his team more confidence as they try to finish off the regular season strong with only six games remaining. One of these games includes the Chicago Bulls matchup.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan will likely put Patrick Williams on Tatum to try and contain the Boston Celtics forward.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Robert Williams III

Chicago Bulls Preview

Coby White #0 brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors

Zach LaVine returned to the Chicago Bulls lineup on Thursday and helped his side to a 120-99 blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The win snapped a four-game skid and left the door to the play-in tournament slightly open.

The Bulls, 11th in the East with a 27-39 record, have a slim chance, given how the 10th-place Washington Wizards (31-36) have been dominating opponents lately. Having said that, the victory at least gives them something to fight for in the coming games.

The Chicago Bulls squad is virtually healthy, with only Troy Brown Jr. possibly out. The presence of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic gives the team a better chance of winning their last six games.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine had a passable first game since returning from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. In 27 minutes, he recorded 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor overall and 3-of-8 from the three-point range.

When he suits up on Friday, expect Billy Donovan to manage his minutes until LaVine gets his legs under him. The former slam dunk champ will likely defer more to Nikola Vucevic in his first few games back before he starts leading the team in scoring again.

Zach gets a quick bucket in his first game back!@NBCSChicago | @ZachLaVine pic.twitter.com/t6QJPc77sB — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 6, 2021

The Boston Celtics will likely have Marcus Smart guarding LaVine, so Friday will be a big test for the latter.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Daniel Theis l Center - Nikola Vucevic

Celtics vs Bulls Match Prediction

Tristan Thompson #13 celebrates with Jayson Tatum #0

The Chicago Bulls got an added boost with the return of both LaVine and Vucevic, and the win over the Charlotte Hornets should build up their confidence. However, the Boston Celtics are determined to secure an outright spot in the playoffs.

This should be a close game, with the Chicago Bulls not giving up easily. In the end, the Boston Celtics should emerge as winners of this match.

Where to watch Celtics vs Bulls

The Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls game will be televised nationally by ESPN and locally by NBC Sports Boston. International audiences can watch the game live via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Top 5 individual performances by rookies in the 2020-21 NBA season