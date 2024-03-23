Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

The Boston Celtics will travel to Windy City to aim for a sweep against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. On a second night of a back-to-back set, Boston’s active players will likely be the second and third-stringers. The Cs will be looking to stay healthy at this stage more than wins.

Chicago is still desperately looking for wins to improve its win-loss slate. A victory will move them closer to the eighth spot which will require only a win to move to the playoffs. Doing it against the juggernaut Celtics will be quite the task.

The Celtics have staggered their starters’ minutets until they earn home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Jrue Holiday sat out against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. They could suit up on Saturday versus the visitors.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, prediction and betting tips

United Center will host the showdown between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls on Saturday. NBA TV will air the game on national TV while NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Boston will cover the game locally.

Moneyline: Celtics (-320) vs Hawks (+260)

Spread: Celtics (-8.0) vs. Hawks (+8.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o221.5 -110) vs. Hawks (u221.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Game preview

The Boston Celtics’ playoff spot is secured. They just have to get more wins to grab the No. 1 spot throughout the playoffs. But the visitors’ goal will be to get healthy regardless of where they end in the postseason. It’s anybody’s guess who coach Joe Mazzulla will rule active on Saturday.

The Chicago Bulls badly need to win to keep the ninth spot. They might get a big favor from the Cs who could rest many of their top players. Chicago should work hard for a win regardless of who plays for the Green Machine.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - Al Horford, PF - Xavier Tillman, F - Oshae Brissett, PG - Payton Pritchard and SF - Sam Hauser will start for the Boston Celtics.

Joe Mazzulla’s goal is to keep his team healthy. The Cs could lose every game and still land in the top four. On a back-to-back night, he could rest his entire starting lineup and still get enough room for the best record in the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls get some leeway with the showdown against the Celtics. Their opponents will not be pushing for a win so they can get a firm hold of the ninth spot.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips and more

DeMar DeRozan gets a 22.5 over/under points pro on Saturday. “Deebo” is averaging 24.4 PPG this month. If Bostons’ top-5 defense does not show up, DeRozan should get over his points prop.

Colby White is another player who plays well for the Chicago Bulls. The Boston Celtics will have to take care of him to win. White gets a 17.5 over/under points prop for the matchup. He will likely get over it if the Celtics will rest their starters.

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction

The Boston Celtics will largely dictate the outcome of the game. Who will be active and how hard they will play will likely make a big say in the final score. If Boston plays at least three starters, they should overwhelm the Chicago Bulls.