Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 23 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls matchup will take place on March 23 as part of the eight-game slate set by the NBA to treat their fans on a Saturday. This is going to be the fourth and last encounter this 2023-24 season between both teams, with the Boston Celtics owning all victories.

The Celtics continue to lead the league in the NBA standings with their current record at 56-14. This team is still riding the momentum of their eight-game winning streak.

On the other side, the Bulls are placed 9th in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 34-36. Their record is on pace to be at the bottom half of the play-in tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls injury reports

Boston Celtics injury report for Mar. 23

After missing the matchup with the Detroit Pistons, Jayson Tatum is not yet cleared to play by the team doctors against the Bulls as of this writing. Other players that are game-time decisions by the Celtics are veterans Al Horford and Jrue Holiday.

Player Status Injury Jayson Tatum Questionable Ankle Al Horford Questionable Shoulder Jrue Holiday Questionable Shoulder

Chicago Bulls injury report for Mar. 23

There are four players that are not expected to suit up for the Bulls and that list is led by Zach LaVine. Patrick Williams joins the scratched players along with Lonzo Balll and Julian Philips. Alex Caruso and Coby White's availability will be decided by the team doctors by game time.

Player Status Injury Alex Caruso Probable Ankle Zach LaVine Out Midfoot surgery Julian Phillips Out Foot Coby White Probable Hip Lonzo Ball Out Knee Patrick Williams Out Midfoot surgery

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Cetlics starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 23

The Celtics have managed to be without Jayson Tatum in two of their last three games and they may opt to rest him further as the playoffs approach. Xavier Tillman has been elevated to starter status, along with Payton Pritchard, who had a good game against the Detroit Pistons

Player Starters 2nd 3rd Point Guard Payton Pritchard JD Davison *Jrue Holiday Shooting Guard Derrick White Sam Hauser Jaden Springer Small Forward Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailuk *Jayson Tatum Power Forward Xavier Tillman Oshae Brissett *Al Horford Center Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

Chicago Bulls starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 23

The rotations of the Bulls right now are a mess with all the injuries to their squad. If Alex Caruso becomes a late scratch, Coby White should get the start along with Ayo Dosunmu.

Torrey Craig has also been playing for the Bulls lately, joining DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic in the frontcourt.

Player Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Ayo Dosunmu *Alex Caruso *Lonzo Ball Shooting Guard Coby White Onuralp Bitim *Zach LaVine Small Forward DeMar DeRozan Dalen Terry *Julian Philips Power Forward Torrey Craig Terry Taylor *Patrick Williams Center Nikola Vucevic Andre Drummond Adama Sanogo

Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls key matchups

The Boston Celtics vs Chicago Bulls is a classic NBA Eastern Conference rivalry that is about to commence on March 23, 2023. The position battle should be Jaylen Brown and DeMar DeRozan.

While Brown has all the help he has right now, not much is said for DeRozan for the Bulls. However, this matchup between mid-range shooters should be a good watch.

Nikola Vucevic and Kristaps Porzingis are going to be in an exciting head-to-head battle to monitor and it will be interesting which European center will prevail.