Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 15 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 16, 2024 00:47 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers series continues at TD Garden. Boston is trying to close out their second-round series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third consecutive year in Game 5.

Derrick White has become the leader of the Celtics in the first half, scoring 15 points in 18 minutes. Jayson Tatum has scored 12 points, with Jaylen Brown adding 8 to his account. Al Horford has become a key figure for this game, scoring 9 points.

Without Donovan Mitchell on the court, the Cavaliers have a harder job against the clear favorite Celtics. Marcus Morris Sr. has stepped up in the absence of Mitchell, dropping 14 points in the first half of the game. Max Strus (9 points), Darius Garland and Evan Mobley (8 points each) have tried to keep the Cavs in the game to extend this series for at least one more game.

Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT+/-
Jaylen Brown7241033-61-16
Jayson Tatum12621004-82-49
Al Horford9320323-83-812
Derrick White15450206-113-57
Jrue Holiday0230010-20-110
Luke Kornet6 1 00003-30-0-6
Payton Pritchard6 1 00002-52-3-5
Sam Hauser3 3 10001-31-3-3

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PT+/-
Isaac Okoro3 210001-21-16
Dean Wade3430111-21-2-13
Evan Mobley8430114-90-2-6
Max Strus9560112-52-4-3
Darius Garland9011013-90-2-7
Marcus Morris Sr. 14000016-82-2-9
Sam Merrill 6 2 00002-32-3-1
Tristan Thompson0 3 00010-00-00
Georges Niang0 1 00000-30-33

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Summary

These two NBA teams are fighting to get that Game 5 win. The Celtics are in a favorable position, holding a 3-1 series advantage over the Cavaliers. Despite not having Kristaps Porzingis available for this series, they haven't had big issues getting ahead of the Cavs.

Once again, Derrick White is leading the team, and Jayson Tatum is picking up his form. Their starting lineup is playing at a high level, despite Jrue Holiday's lack of scoring.

On the other side, a surprising hero Marcus Morris Sr. is carrying the charge for the Cavaliers. Max Strus and Evan Mobley are trying to help the squad get one more win and return home with hopes of forcing a Game 7.

The Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers is a hard-fought matchup between two teams keen to advance to the next round. The Celtics are drifting apart in the first minutes of the second half, getting a 66-57 lead.

The Cavs are trying to stay in the game, but if the No. 1 seed in the East starts the engine, it'll be hard for the visitors to put on a fight and live another day.

