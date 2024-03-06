Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments of the game (March 5)

The Cleveland Cavaliers, grappling with roster limitations, looked to halt the league-leading Boston Celtics on Tuesday night on their home court.

Sporting a remarkable 11-game winning streak, the Celtics have also secured eight consecutive victories on the road. Their recent performance peaked Sunday when they established a formidable 44-point lead by halftime, eventually beating the Golden State Warriors 140-88 triumph at home.

The Cavaliers faced off without Donovan Mitchell, the league's fourth-highest scorer, contributing to their challenges, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum showcased his scoring prowess for the Celtics, amassing 22 points and eight rebounds in the first half.

Tatum's remarkable efficiency included a 7-of-9 shooting performance, highlighted by an impressive 5-of-6 accuracy from the 3-point range, propelling the Celtics to a 55-45 lead at halftime.

Top five moments from the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers

Let's have a closer look at the top moments from the marquee Eastern Conference matchup:

#5 Evan Mobley goes down with a scary fall

The Cavaliers have been plagued by injuries all season, with forward starter Evan Mobley missing 23 games before suffering another misfortune in the third quarter.

As Darius Garland found him open under the rim for a two-handed dunk, Mobley landed awkwardly without any apparent ankle twist. However, he immediately went down, clutching his left ankle, and had to be assisted off the court. He was unable to return to the game.

#5.1 Derrick White with an impeccable spin move and-1

Following a defensive rebound after a missed Cavaliers shot, Derrick White advanced the ball to the Celtics' half-court, biding his time to exploit a mismatch against the slower-footed George Niang in transition.

White executed a swift pound dribble from left to right, immediately followed by a spin move towards the basket, he caught Niang by surprise, forcing him to commit a foul.

Despite the contact, White made the challenging shot while falling, completing an old-fashioned 3-point play.

#4 Kristaps Porzingis elevates over Jarret Allen for the poster

In a play that blended simplicity with complexity, Derrick White utilized a subtle screen from Kristaps Porzingis, who quickly rolled towards the basket, drawing Jarrett Allen's attention to the rim.

The move allowed White to drive with Darius Garland trailing helplessly behind. White masterfully executed a deceptive floater attempt, catching the Cavaliers off guard.

Instead of completing the shot, he passed the ball to Porzingis, who emphatically finished the play by posterizing Allen with a left-handed slam.

#3 Jarret Allen throws down the hammer on Celtics rim protectors

As the Celtics widened their advantage to 11 points in the first quarter, the Cavaliers sought to score. Caris LeVert's drive into the paint was stymied by the Celtics' second-ranked defense, which closed off his lanes, prompting him to pass.

He found Jarrett Allen beneath the rim, who delivered a thunderous one-handed dunk over Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, who were left powerless to stop it.

#2 Darius Garland drops Sam Hauser

With just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Darius Garland executed a challenging mid-dribble, step-back 3-pointer, causing defender Sam Hauser to fall, unable to halt his momentum.

Garland's successful shot trimmed the Celtics' lead to five, and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse erupted in response to the electrifying play.

#1 Dean Wade completes 22-point comeback

Dean Wade propelled a remarkable comeback for the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Celtics single-handedly during a 34-11 run that turned a 93-71 deficit into a stunning 105-104 victory.

Wade delivered a career-high 23 points, converting 8-of-11 shots, including 6-of-9 from the 3-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds. Among those rebounds was the game-winning moment — a two-handed dunk following a missed shot by Garland.

Wade soared past Kristaps Porzingis to secure the vital points, capping the Cavaliers' dramatic win.