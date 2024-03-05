Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for March 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series with the Celtics winning both and is included in the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Celtics, holding a league-leading record of 48-12, are on an impressive streak, having won 11 consecutive games. They experienced just one loss in February and have maintained an undefeated status since. Most recently, the Celtics triumphed 140-88 against the Golden State Warriors at home on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers 39-21, hold the third spot in the East, dropping their previous game 98-107 to the New York Knicks at home on Sunday. They have gone 5-5 in their previous 10 games and 20-11 at home.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Boston Celtics injury report for March 5

The Celtics have listed three players on their injury report: SG Jalen Brown (knee) and C Kristaps Porzingis (quad) are questionable, while C Neemias Queta (right knee) is out.

What happened to Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis?

Jaylen Brown, nursing a left knee contusion, and Kristaps Porzingis, dealing with a left quad contusion, are both listed as questionable on the injury report.

Meanwhile, two-way big man Neemias Queta will miss his second consecutive game due to a right knee hyperextension. Brown's addition to the injury report comes as somewhat unexpected after he delivered an impressive performance against the Golden State Warriors.

His game has notably improved since the All-Star break, earning him the title of Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Given his questionable status, the Celtics might opt for a cautious approach with their All-Star.

Porzingis was sidelined for Sunday's victory over the Warriors due to the quad contusion. The injury doesn't seem particularly severe, suggesting the Celtics have the flexibility to rest starters as a precaution.

Should Porzingis be unavailable for a second game, Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman are poised to see increased minutes in Tuesday's matchup.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for March 5

The Cavaliers have listed five players on their injury report: SF Isaac Ookoro (left elbow) and SG Caris LeVert (elbow) are out, while SG Max Strus (right knee), SG Donovan Mitchell (knee) and SG Ty Jerome (right ankle) are out.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Monday that star guard Donovan Mitchell will be sidelined for at least the next three games due to a bone bruise on his left knee.

Mitchell, currently the fourth-leading scorer in the league with an average of 28 points per game, had already been absent from the previous two games because of the injury.

The Cavaliers disclosed that he underwent a procedure to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection into his knee on Monday at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mitchell's most recent appearance on the court was a 44-minute effort in a double-overtime defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 28.

Following that performance, he was listed as questionable for each of the Cleveland Cavaliers' subsequent two games.

Mitchell has been sidelined for 13 games this season due to a combination of illnesses and minor injuries.

As an All-NBA selection last season, he faces a specific threshold for availability; after the upcoming three games he is set to miss, he can afford to be absent for only one more game should he wish to qualify for the All-NBA team this season.