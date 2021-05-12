Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday. The two Eastern Conference clubs will meet for the final time in the 2020-21 season.

The Boston Celtics haven't been able to catch a break this campaign. The men in green have lost seven of their past ten games. Playing against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, the C's registered their third consecutive loss ahead of Wednesday's contest. As things stand now, the Boston Celtics are 7th in their conference with a 35-34 record behind them.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have lost eleven games in a row. J.B. Bickerstaff's side have not fared well this season. The 2016 NBA champs have a 21-48 record on the books, resting in 14th place in the East.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report

Boston Celtics

In a nightmare scenario for the Boston Celtics, All-Star Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of the season ahead of the 2021 playoffs. Brown has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left wrist which will need to be operated on.

Celtics say All-Star Jaylen Brown has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left wrist and is out for the remainder of the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is being monitored on a day-to-day basis by the coaching staff. Williams didn't play a single minute against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Several Cleveland Cavaliers players continue to fall in and out of the rotation due to injuries.

Lamar Stevens (concussion), Darius Garland (ankle) and Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion) have been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Boston Celtics. Small forward Cedi Osman has been listed as questionable due to an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, Larry Nance Jr. (thumb), Matthew Dellavedova (neck), Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Dylan Windler (left knee) will all remain out with their respective season-ending injuries.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

With Robert Williams' status listed as questionable, Tristan Thompson could feature as the Celtics' primary center against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kemba Walker and long-time Celtics defensive specialist Marcus Smart will start things off in the backcourt. Evan Fournier will join Jayson Tatum on the wing as they take their place on the two forward spots.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs

The severely depleted Cleveland Cavaliers might use the same starting five they deployed against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Collin Sexton will come in at point, with Damyean Dotson rolling out as the team's shooting guard. Isaac Okoro will come in at the small forward spot.

First career double-double with 19 points, a career-high tying 12 rebounds, two assists and a career-high tying three steals in 38 minutes.@CLE_Cliffs | #StrongAsSteel pic.twitter.com/lP6NqCAjJc — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 11, 2021

If Kevin Love does not lace up for Wednesday's game, Dean Wade could receive the green light for another starter's role at the power forward position. Former Nets big man Jarrett Allen is expected to come in at center.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart l Small Forward - Evan Fournier l Power Forward - Jayson Tatum l Center - Tristan Thompson

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Damyean Dotson l Small Forward - Isaac Okoro l Power Forward - Dean Wade l Center - Jarrett Allen