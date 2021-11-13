Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics are looking to extend their modest two-game winning streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday.
After beating the undermanned defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics will have another tough game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston’s offensive issues late in games continue to plague the team. They’ll have to remedy that against Cleveland’s excellent defense.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling, going 5-1 in their last six games. Even without three of their best players, they have managed to put on a winning streak based on their defense. Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio have been exceptional in the past couple of games.
Playing on the back part of a back-to-back schedule, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing a sterner test than what they encountered against the Detroit Pistons. The Boston Celtics are an elite team, particularly if Jayson Tatum gets his usual game going.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
Bruno Fernando and Sam Hauser will not be traveling with the team. They have been assigned to the G-League. Brodric Thomas is out with a shoulder injury. Jaylen Brown, who has missed the last couple of games, will travel with the team but continues to be out. Ime Udoka, though, is confident he’ll be ready in the next few days.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
Kevin Love has already cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. He’s still getting back into shape and will be out against the Boston Celtics. The Cleveland Cavaliers are undermanned and could use his presence on the court.
Lauri Markkanen still has a few days under the health and safety protocols. He’s not playing against the Boston Celtics. Collin Sexton is out with a torn meniscus in his knee while Lamar Stevens will not suit up after spraining an ankle against the Detroit Pistons.
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers:
Predicted Lineups
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have been playing in a makeshift lineup without Jaylen Brown. Dennis Schroder, who torched the Milwaukee Bucks for 38 points, will continue playing in Brown’s position as shooting guard.
The rest of the starting five will be the regulars. Robert Williams is a legitimate Most Improved Player candidate from the center position. Al Horford takes his customary spot as the power forward. Jayson Tatum will lead the team from the small forward position.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have also done an amazing job while playing shorthanded. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely stick to his new starting unit with Isaac Okoro at shooting guard and Dean Wade at power forward.
Darius Garland, who led the team in scoring against the Pistons, will resume his playmaking duties. The blossoming partnership between Evan Mobley at power forward and Jarret Allen at center is guaranteed to start.
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers:
Starting 5s
Boston Celtics
Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Dennis Schroder | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams
Cleveland Cavaliers
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Dean Wade | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen