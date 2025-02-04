Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 4 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Boston Celtics (35-15) will try to gain ground on the Eastern Conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers (40-9) on Tuesday. After two closely fought games, the third meeting between the two teams is expected to be more of the same seesaw battle. The Celtics, who have a clean bill of health, could take a 2-1 lead in the season series with a win.

Unlike the Celtics, the home team has multiple key players in the injury report. Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro, two solid defenders, are unavailable. The Cavaliers, though, have their core superstars to carry the team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Boston Celtics injury report

JD Davison and Anton Watson did not travel to Cleveland following their G League assignments.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

JT Thor, Emoni Bates and Luke Travers will not suit up as they have been assigned to play in the G League.

Dean Wade (knee) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder) are out.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Derrick White Payton Pritchard Jrue Holiday Baylor Scheierman Jaden Springer Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh Jayson Tatum Xavier Tillman Kristaps Porzingis Al Horford Luke Kornet

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Darius Garland Craig Porter Jr. Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Jaylon Tyson Max Strus Caris LeVert Ty Jerome Evan Mobley Georges Niang Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Key matchups

Kristaps Porzingis vs Jarrett Allen

The Celtics are a different team when they have a healthy Kristaps Porzingis on the floor. He makes their offense more dynamic with his ability to hit shots from deep. Jarrett Allen, normally an inside operator, must be effective outside to challenge the Latvian’s long-range bombs.

On the other hand, the bruising Allen must test Porzingis in the post. If he can get the 7-foot-3 center in trouble, Cleveland’s rim attacks could flourish.

Jayson Tatum vs Evan Mobley

Cleveland often uses Dean Wade or Isaac Okoro to shadow Jayson Tatum. With both out, Evan Mobley must step up to guard the All-Star starter, particularly when Tatum attacks from the perimeter. Mobley isn’t as fast as Tatum, but has the length and defensive skills to make Taco Jay work for his shots.

Tatum is averaging 33.0 points in two games against Cleveland, making it crucial for Mobley to step up defensively.

Donovan Mitchell vs Jrue Holiday, Jrue Holiday or Jaylen Brown

Donovan Mitchell has largely been unstoppable against Boston’s vaunted perimeter defense. In two games against the defending champs, Spida is averaging 35.0 points. Cleveland often struggles when the explosive scorer doesn’t have his rhythm. It will be up to Jrue Holiday or Derrick White to slow him down.

Expand Tweet

Joe Mazzulla could also turn to Jaylen Brown, who is bigger than White and Holiday. Brown has become an elite defender, too, so Mazzulla has another weapon to throw at Mitchell.

Derrick White vs Darius Garland

Besides getting his shot at guarding Donovan Mitchell, Derrick White could also shuffle to take on Darius Garland. The newly-named All-Star guard is the engine that runs the Cavaliers offense. Again, it will be crucial for White to make it tough for Garland to orchestrate Cleveland’s top-ranked offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.