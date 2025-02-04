Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 4, 2025

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers face each other again on Tuesday, the third meeting this season between the top Eastern Conference teams. Jayson Tatum and Co. won the first encounter in mid-November before the Cavaliers avenged the loss on their home floor in late December. Boston (35-15) will move closer to Cleveland (40-9) with another win.

The Cavaliers can stay ahead of the Celtics if they can fend off the defending champs on their home floor. The home team heads into the matchup without Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro, two key players in Kenny Atkinson’s rotation. Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are available to play, though.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland will host the Celtics-Cavaliers showdown. Basketball fans can also stream the action via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (+110) vs. Cavaliers (-130)

Odds: Celtics (+2.0) vs. Cavaliers (-2.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o237.5 -110) vs. Cavaliers (u237.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

In two closely fought games between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that won the assist battle emerged winners. The Celtics will be mindful of that and try to execute their plays with purpose and a sense of urgency.

In Boston’s win against Cleveland, they took advantage of the absence of Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro, who won't see action on Tuesday. Wade and Okoro are important in slowing down the Celtics offense. Tatum and his teammates could capitalize on their unavailability again.

In Cleveland’s win against the Celtics, they nearly allowed the defending champs to rally for the win. Turnovers almost cost the Cavs the game, something they will try to prevent on Tuesday. The hosts must show poise on both ends if they want to repeat against their familiar foes.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineups

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | PG: Jrue Holiday | SG: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SG: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Jayson Tatum is averaging 33.0 points per game against the Cavaliers this season. Against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, he scattered 35 points behind 13-for-20 shooting. Taco Jay could have another big scoring night, particularly without Wade and Okoro hounding him. The All-Star starter could top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Donovan Mitchell has been even more impressive than Tatum in their head-to-head battle. Spida is averaging 35.0 PPG against the Celtics and could blow past his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The home team walked away as winners in the season series between the Celtics and the Cavaliers. Both are playing well heading into Tuesday’s game, so it could come down again to home-court advantage. The Cavs could eke out a win against their visitors.

