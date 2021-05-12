Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - May 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Struggling Eastern Conference franchises the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off on Wednesday. The two teams have met twice this season already, with either side coming away with a win apiece.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 12th, 8 PM ET (Thursday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Boston Celtics Preview

The last seven days have been incredibly tough for the Boston Celtics. They've lost three games in a row – including two against the Miami Heat – which has all but confirmed their participation in the play-in tournament. Brad Stevens' unit is placed seventh in the East with a 35-34 record.

The problems don't stop for the Boston Celtics, who'll be without Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season. Brown has been sidelined with a torn ligament in his left wrist. Evan Fournier will have to pick up some of the scoring void left by Brown. Fournier has been in good touch, though, averaging 21.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds through the last five games.

Kemba's floater is good pic.twitter.com/0VLpa6zv60 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 12, 2021

Kemba Walker has blown hot-and-cold for the Boston Celtics this season, but he scored a season-high 36 points in the loss to the Miami Heat last night. This was Walker's third 30-point outing in the last four matchups and he'll be hoping to build on his recent form against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

Barring a woeful performance against the Chicago Bulls last week, Jayson Tatum has been on fire lately. Tatum scored a combined 62 points in two games against the Miami Heat. The two-time All-Star has averaged 32.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in the last seven matchups. Tatum had recorded a game-high 29 points in the most recent encounter between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Marcus Smart, F Evan Fournier, F Jayson Tatum, C Tristan Thompson

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers were a potential playoff candidate at the start of the season, but their performance levels dropped quickly and they now have a 21-48 record. The Cavs have lost 11 games in a row, the longest active losing streak in the NBA right now.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been greatly affected by injuries this season. Seven players have already been ruled out for the matchup against the Boston Celtics. The list includes Darius Garland, who's been the Cavs' lead playmaker this season. Garland has averaged 17.7 points and 6.2 assists per game this year.

Garland's absence would give Isaac Okoro the opportunity to impose himself. The rookie has been a vital presence for the Cleveland Cavaliers on the defensive end, but he's lacked efficiency going forward. He scored 22 against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, though. Kevin Love is also expected to feature in this game after being rested against the Pacers.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton (left)

Much has been said about Collin Sexton's high usage rate, but he's backed that up by becoming the scoring leader for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Sexton has averaged 25.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his last 10 appearances. With Garland on the sidelines, Sexton will also be the lead ball-handler for the Cavs against the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Collin Sexton, G Isaac Okoro, F Dean Wade, F Kevin Love, C Jarrett Allen

Where to watch Celtics vs Cavaliers?

Considering the Boston Celtics' poor recent run, it's hard to call them the favorites to win this game, even though they enjoy the edge on paper. Defense has been the Celtics' major issue lately, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have the third-worst offense in the NBA. With Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker in good form, Brad Stevens' men should be able to outscore the Cavs to pick up a win in this matchup.

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Ohio. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

