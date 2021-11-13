Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After a perfect two-game homestand, the Boston Celtics head for the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (November 13).

Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics are winners of four of their last five games, including back-to-back wins against the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks. They have been surging behind a suffocating defense and heads-up play from the rest of the roster as Jaylen Brown is out with an injury.

The Cs will go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been impressive without three of their best players.

NBA TV @NBATV Schroder (38 PTS) went off in Boston's OT win ☘️ Schroder (38 PTS) went off in Boston's OT win ☘️ https://t.co/An0ForeMur

The Cleveland Cavaliers have recently played without Collin Sexton, Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen and are still winning games. They have been great on defense behind rookie Evan Mobley and Eastern Conference Player of the Week awardee Jarrett Allen.

The game between the Celtics and the Cavaliers will likely be a defensive battle sprinkled with moments of brilliance on offense.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Saturday, November 13th; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, November 14th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH.

Boston Celtics Preview

The defense in Beantown has really cranked up over the last five games. The 98.2 defensive rating in those games just tops the Golden State Warriors as the best in the NBA right now. That’s a gigantic leap from a league-worst 112.24 rating in their first five games.

Yes, the Boston Celtics won in overtime against the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokoumpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. But it is quite clear that they are turning into a really good defensive team. The effort, communication and execution on the gritty side of the ball has been exciting to watch.

Boston Celtics @celtics "In the last five, six games, we’re more where we want to be," says Coach Udoka. "We’ve got our identity down a little bit better and we’re relying on our defense and team play." "In the last five, six games, we’re more where we want to be," says Coach Udoka. "We’ve got our identity down a little bit better and we’re relying on our defense and team play."

Without Jaylen Brown and with Jayson Tatum struggling with his shooting, the Boston Celtics will need to rely on their defense. The Cleveland Cavaliers are missing a few of their best players, but are playing really well this season.

Their offense is also starting to hum with Ricky Rubio getting more minutes. Consequently, the Cavs will be a tough matchup for the Cs.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is the Boston Celtics' main offensive threat against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite his well-chronicled shooting struggles, Jayson Tatum continues to be the key player for the Boston Celtics. The two-time All-Star is averaging career-worst numbers with his efficiency. He is posting 32.9% 3FG and 38.9% overall FG. His 48.3% true shooting percentage is so far off his 57.6% average last season.

That being said, he is the undisputed best player of the Boston Celtics without Jaylen Brown. Opposing teams still focus their defensive game-plan on the athletic and ultra-talented 23-year old wingman. When those shots start going in with more efficiency, Tatum will make the Green Machine a more complete team.

Against the length and athleticism of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tatum’s scoring will be needed and relied on. The Boston Celtics are an elite team when the Duke alum is firing on all cylinders.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Dennis Schroder | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers' surprising start has made believers out of many in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to roll with the punches despite being undermanned due to injuries. Collin Sexton, the latest to be sidelined with an injury, is one of the Cavs’ biggest scoring threats. It’ll be hard to replace his scoring output, so the team will just have to collectively do more on offense.

Ricky Rubio’s signing has turned out to be one of the biggest offseason moves in the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers are enjoying the Spaniard’s renaissance. The 11-year veteran had career-low numbers almost across the board while with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rubio is now averaging career-best averages of 14.6 PPG, and 41.0% from deep.

The veteran point guard has ably filled up the scoring slack while providing the Cleveland Cavaliers with a steady hand, particularly in clutch situations. Rubio's developing chemistry with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley will be vital for the team moving forward.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

The No.3 overall pick of this year’s draft is giving a legitimate case as the best rookie in the crop. Evan Mobley's presence on both ends of the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers has been invaluable.

The plays that Mobley has pulled off so far belie his age and inexperience. While he makes rookie mistakes, they are nothing compared to what he brings to this team.

Mobley is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest this season. He is currently the league leader in contested shots per game over defensive wizards like Al Horford, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert.

Opposing guards and wing players are not overly excited about the prospect of facing the long, 20-year old rookie on switches. Mobley covers the ground very well using his exquisite footwork and reading of the game. He’ll be at the forefront of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ attack and defense against the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Celtics vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics’ defense has suddenly become about as good if not better than the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense. They’re also not as undermanned as the Cavs coming into this game.

Both teams are on a roll, so this is expected to be a thrilling encounter that could be decided at the last minute of the game. Boston’s depth could allow them to escape with a win against Cleveland on the latter’s home floor.

Where to watch Celtics vs Cavaliers

NBA TV will air the matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers live nationally. Local coverage will be undertaken by Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston. NBA League Pass will offer live streaming of the game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra