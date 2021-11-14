Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will return to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to repeat their success against the Boston Celtics on Monday, in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game.

They beat the Celtics 91-89 in a nail-biting finish on Saturday to improve to 9-5 on the season. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are now 6-7 through their first 13 games. Hoping to avoid a losing streak, the Celtics will look to return to winning ways on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, November 15th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics' team introduction

The Boston Celtics have been an inconsistent team this season. With a 6-7 record, the Celtics find themselves uncharacteristically in the lower half of the Eastern Conference standings.

Considering the talent pool in the roster and the presence of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the team's record and performances are definitely below expectations.

Much of that can be attributed to coaching changes, with Ime Udoka entering as new head coach this season. But there could potentially be some internal strife between their leading men as well.

Coming off their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics will have to make adjustments to their game plan. With execution being a priority, the Celtics will want to settle back into their groove, as Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be absent on the night.

Key Player - Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder in action for the Boston Celtics

A key player for the Boston Celtics heading into their rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers will be Dennis Schroder.

Acquired by the Celtics in the offseason, Schroder is playing for a contract and for pride. After a disappointing 2020-21 campaign with the LA Lakers, Schroder entered the 2021-22 season with a point to prove.

Providing reliable scoring and defense, Dennis Schroder, with his hustle, fits the image of the Boston Celtics. Given his performances in the last two games. it is safe to assume he has the hot hand.

NBA



Jayson Tatum: 27 PTS, 11 REB

Marcus Smart: 19 PTS

Robert Williams III: 12 PTS (5-5 FGM), 10 REB, 3 BLK Dennis Schroder GOES OFF for 38 points as the @celtics win in overtime!Jayson Tatum: 27 PTS, 11 REBMarcus Smart: 19 PTSRobert Williams III: 12 PTS (5-5 FGM), 10 REB, 3 BLK Dennis Schroder GOES OFF for 38 points as the @celtics win in overtime!Jayson Tatum: 27 PTS, 11 REBMarcus Smart: 19 PTSRobert Williams III: 12 PTS (5-5 FGM), 10 REB, 3 BLK https://t.co/GV7P7QJmdk

Tatum, a volume shooter, has struggled for efficiency. So the Celtics will hope that Schroder provides effective scoring in the starting rotation in the absence of Jaylen Brown.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Dennis Schroeder | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Robert Williams.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a surprising, but exciting team to watch this season. Featuring a backcourt pairing of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, the franchise also added some great pieces last season,like Jarrett Allen in the starting center spot.

With a 9-5 record, the Cavaliers have emerged as a competitive side. Injuries to Sexton and big man Lauri Markkanen are concerning. But the availability of an experienced veteran like Ricky Rubio has helped the team off the bench.

Evan Dammarell



head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on the team's win over the Boston Celtics. "There was no basketball reason that said we should've won the game. But, our collective spirit, kept that from happening. Like I said, there's something brewing in that locker room." #Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on the team's win over the Boston Celtics. "There was no basketball reason that said we should've won the game. But, our collective spirit, kept that from happening. Like I said, there's something brewing in that locker room."#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on the team's win over the Boston Celtics.

The frontcourt pairing of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has also made for a great inside-outside combo for the Cavaliers. With Allen as a defensive anchor, the Cavaliers has a solid presence inside the paint.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley attempts a lay-up.

As a rookie for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley has emerged as one of the most talented players on the roster.

Mobley's ability to shoot the ball from distance is complemented by his comfortable handling on the ball and versatility under the basket. Additionally, his impressive physical stature gives him an upper hand over most of his draft mates.

24 Nugg

19PTS

9REBS

3BLKS

2STLS

8/13FG

16+/-

ROTY FRONTRUNNER 🥇

FUTURE DPOTY 🏅 Evan Mobley vs The Boston Celtics19PTS9REBS3BLKS2STLS8/13FG16+/-ROTY FRONTRUNNER 🥇FUTURE DPOTY 🏅 https://t.co/yzE5Vqvi9t

Heading into this game against the Boston Celtics, Evan Mobley is coming off a 19-point performance. There is lack of size in the Celtics' roster due to the absence of Al Horford. So an overstretched Robert Williams could have a difficult time containing both Mobley and Allen.

Hoping to dominate in this rematch against the Boston Celtics, Mobley could be a key player on the night.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Celtics vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers could walk away with a win against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

While they have momentum as well as home-court advantage, they'll also enjoy an additional advantage of size against the shorthanded Celtics.

However, it is difficult to count out the Boston Celtics because of their grit. With players like Marcus Smart anchoring the defense and a generational talent in Jayson Tatum, the Celtics could surprise the Clevealand Cavaliers on the night.

Where to watch Celtics vs Cavaliers game?

The Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WTAM/WMMS/WNZN.

