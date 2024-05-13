Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Preview - May 13, 2024 | Game 4, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Monday. This will be the fourth game of their best-of-seven series, with Boston leading the series 2-1. The Celtics won Game 3 106-93 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 13.

The Celtics hold a 139-87 all-time advantage, while the Cavs lead the playoffs 25-24. Boston won Game 3 on the road behind Jayson Tatum’s 33 points and 13 rebounds. The Cavs were led by Donovan Mitchell’s 33 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 4 of the Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Monday, May 13, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-350) vs. Cavaliers (+275)

Spread: Celtics (-8.5) vs. Cavaliers (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o206) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u206)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

After dropping Game 2 at home, and thus their home-court advantage, the Celtics bounced back strong on Saturday to win Game 3 in Cleveland. Boston only needs to win at home to qualify for the East Conference finals. Apart from Tatum’s 33 points in Saturday’s win, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday contributed 28 and 18 points, respectively.

The Cavaliers lost a home game for the first time in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. They let go of the advantage gained after Game 2 and now need to win Game 4 if they don’t want to get into a 3-1 hole. Starters Max Strus and Isaac Okoro struggled, combining for just eight points on 3-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-10 from the 3-point line.

Cleveland struggled as a team from beyond the arc, shooting just 33.3%. Such shooting numbers need to be rectified by all means on Monday.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups, subs and rotations

Kristaps Porzingis continues to be sidelined with a calf injury, while Luke Kornet is probable with right calf tightness. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla should start:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Jaylen Brown PF: Jayson Tatum C: Al Horford

Boston’s key substitutes should be Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser.

Cleveland will be without Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle), while Jarrett Allen is questionable with a rib injury. Donovan Mitchell is questionable with a strained left calf as well. He could play, though, based on the importance of the game. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Isaac Okoro C: Evan Mobley

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Dean Wade and Sam Merrill.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 28.5 points. After a great Game 3, expect the forward to shine again Monday with more than 28.5 points.

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 30.5 points. The Cavs need Mitchell to score a ton if they are to win, and score he should. Expect Mitchell to end the night with over 30.5 points.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

For the second game straight on the road, the oddsmakers favor Boston to win. The Cavs understand that it's as close as it gets to a must-win game. Expect the home team to upset the odds for a win. This should be a moderately high-scoring game with the team total going past 206 points.