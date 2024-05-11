Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 3 (May 11) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Echoing the pattern of their last series, the Boston Celtics faltered at home despite a commanding win in Game 1. After routing the Cleveland Cavaliers by 25 points on Tuesday, Boston seemed lethargic and disconnected, resulting in a decisive 24-point loss in Game 2 at TD Garden.

The Celtics' defensive efforts faltered as they let the Cavaliers shoot an efficient 54.7% from the field. Cleveland also hit 13 3-pointers, outpacing Boston's 8.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points, although he had difficulty finding his rhythm, shooting 7-of-17 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range. However, Tatum was effective at the free-throw line, making 9-of-11 attempts.

Donovan Mitchell was the standout performer with 29 points, turning the tide in the fourth quarter with pivotal baskets that cemented the Cavaliers' victory. Mitchell started quietly, scoring just 6 points on six shots in the first half, but contributed in other ways, distributing five assists. He shined during a crucial stretch in the fourth, scoring 7 of Cleveland’s points, prompting the Celtics to empty their bench early.

Mitchell's offensive explosion came in the second half, where he scored 16 points in the third quarter alone. He continued his scoring spree into the fourth, netting three straight baskets, including a critical 3-pointer from 28 feet out that dashed any remaining hopes for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Boston Celtics injury report for May 11

The Boston Celtics have listed Kristaps Porzingis as the sole player out on the injury report due to a strained right soleus. Originally described as week-to-week by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, Porzingis has started to show signs of progress. He was seen doing stationary shooting during Wednesday's practice session on the court.

Player Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Out Right soleus

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for May 11

The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed four players on their injury report: Jarret Allen (ribs) and Dean Wade (knee) are listed as questionable, while Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are sidelined.

Player Status Injury Jarrett Allen Questionable Ribs Dean Wade Questionable Knee Craig Porter Jr. Out Ankle Ty Jerome Out Ankle

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for May 11

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Derrick White SG Derrick White Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis * Al Horford Luke Kornet

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for May 11

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert SG Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Isaac Okoro Georges Niang PF Evan Mobley Marcus Morris Sr. Georges Niang C Jarrett Allen * Evan Mobley Damian Jones

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

Game 3 of the eagerly awaited series between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. This game will be nationally televised on ABC and broadcast on ESPN Radio and Sirius XM for radio listeners.

Additionally, fans can watch the game live through Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass is currently offering a week-long free trial that includes access to NBA TV.