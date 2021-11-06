Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will take their newfound defensive identity to the American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Fresh off a beatdown of the Miami Heat, the Cs will look to extend their season-best two-game winning streak against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

The Boston Celtics have transformed themselves from a sieve on defense to a team that suffocates everything on offense. Their defense allows 110.6 PPG for the season. However, in the last two games, it has limited opponents to a mind-boggling 78.5 PPG. How they can keep it up against the Mavericks will be the team’s key in this game.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb



After holding the Heat and Magic both under 80 points, they have jumped up to 10th in defensive efficiency. The #Celtics ranked 27th in defensive efficiency after Monday’s collapse against the Bulls.After holding the Heat and Magic both under 80 points, they have jumped up to 10th in defensive efficiency. The #Celtics ranked 27th in defensive efficiency after Monday’s collapse against the Bulls. After holding the Heat and Magic both under 80 points, they have jumped up to 10th in defensive efficiency.

Coach Jason Kidd’s team is off to a wobbly start on offense. Despite the presence of Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks are at a lowly 27th in Offensive Rating. Injuries have played a part in the Mavs’ rhythm and chemistry so far.

The injuries have allowed plenty of opportunities for less-heralded players to show their worth. Jalen Brunson is one of the players who has made the most of his extended minutes. He was averaging only 10.6 PPG this season before he lit up the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs in his last two games. He has totaled 28 PPG in his last two games and is expected to help Doncic with the scoring burden for the Dallas Mavericks.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown, who could not finish the game against the Miami Heat, will sit this one out due to right hamstring tightness. It is a niggling injury that has cost him games before.

Josh Richardson, who did not play in the Boston Celtics’ last game, has been upgraded to questionable. He is recovering from a left foot contusion.

Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas have been assigned to the G-League and will not travel with the team. Coach Ime Udoka will have Payton Pritchard available for this game.

Player: Status: Reason: Brown, Jaylen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hamstring; Tightness Hauser, Sam Out G League - Two-Way Pritchard, Payton Available Injury/Illness - Nasal Fracture; Face Mask Richardson, Josh Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Foot; Contusion Thomas, Brodric Out G League - Two-Way

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The good news for the Dallas Mavericks is that Kristaps Porzingis has been elevated to questionable after missing the last few games. He could play against the Boston Celtics if cleared medically.

Reggie Bullock has also been declared questionable.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber will be out with a left oblique strain.

Player: Status: Reason: Bullock, Reggie Questionable Injury/Illness - Face; Facial Injury Kleber, Maxi Out Injury/Illness - Left Oblique; Left Oblique Strain Porzingis, Kristaps Questionable Injury/Illness - Low Back; Low Back Tightness

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are hoping to extend their winning streak to three against the Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics will likely replace Jaylen Brown with Romeo Langford, who played quite well off the bench against the Miami Heat. Marcus Smart will resume point guard duties, while Jayson Tatum will take on his usual small forward role.

The two-big combo of Al Horford at power forward and Robert Williams at center is one of the Celtics’ biggest strengths this season. They should be locked in to start.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. will carry the brunt of the offensive load for the Dallas Mavericks. They will start at point guard, shooting guard and small forward, respectively. Dorian Finney-Smith will see time again in the power forward position.

If Kristaps Porzingis continues to ride the bench, Dwight Powell will man the middle before tip-off.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Romeo Langford | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams

Dallas Mavericks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh