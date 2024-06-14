Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Game 4 (June 14)

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks resume their 2024 NBA Finals series in Friday's Game 4 at American Airlines Center. It could be the last game of the season if the Celtics close the Mavericks out after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. In arguably the closest game of this contest in Tuesday's Game 3, Dallas fell short despite trimming a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to one with 3:31 left.

However, the Mavericks had just lost Luka Doncic because of foul trouble. The Slovenian picked up his sixth foul nearly a minute ago, which derailed Dallas' momentum. The Celtics, behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's excellence, closed the game to win 106-99.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Game 4

Both teams have been relatively healthy, but the Celtics have faced the bigger issue in the series with Kristaps Porzingis' health. He missed the last game and is on the injury report again.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is on the injury report for the fourth consecutive time but is likely to play again.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have listed Porzingis as questionable with a left posterior tibialis dislocation. Porzingis endured the rare injury in the third quarter of Game 2. He will be a game-time decision.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Doncic is probable to play with a thoracic contusion. He suffered the injury in Game 1, potentially because of drawing a charge.

Dallas Mavericks surprising favorites to save season in Game 4 vs Boston Celtics

The Mavericks are -149 favorites with a -2.5 spread to avoid a series sweep against the Celtics on Friday. It's surprising, considering how lopsided this battle has been. The Celtics have looked near unbeatable because of their elite defense. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have struggled because of their inability to limit Boston's offense.

The Mavs gave another disappointing effort in Game 3 against the Celtics, who were without center Kristaps Porzingis. He seemingly elevated the team on that end in the first two games. But his absence didn't matter much as the Celtics continued restricting the Mavs from moving the ball around, forcing Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic to beat them alone.

The odds could favor the Mavericks due to their homecourt advantage. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic also played well offensively in Game 3 as the Mavericks led by one at halftime and stormed back from a 20+ point deficit to make it a one-point game.