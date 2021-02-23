Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an out-of-conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the Boston Celtics will face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season.

The 15-15 Boston Celtics' season is spiraling out of control, as they have lost nine of their last 14 games. Their slump has seen them drop to sixth spot in the East Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have had their share of ups and downs this season as well. It is not uncommon for a young squad to go through such swings. But it seems the Dallas Mavericks could be competing for the last two spots in the Western Conference.

Celtics vs Mavericks Injury updates

The Boston Celtics don't have any new injury updates at this moment.

However, the Boston Celtics have been suffering at the defensive end, as their primary defender Marcus Smart is still on the sidelines due to injury. There are reports in the media suggesting Smart could return to action post the much-awaited All-Star break.

Meanwhile, Romeo Langford (wrist) is also expected to return to floor duties following the All-Star break. With the Boston Celtics in dire need of resurgence, Smart could be the one to provide the sparks with his defensive prowess.

On the other end, the Dallas Mavericks were not at full strength in the frontcourt in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, as Kristaps Porzingis was out due to injury. In more bad news for coach Rick Carlisle, Maxi Kleber suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday's game and has subsequently been ruled out of the Boston Celtics game.

Both Kleber and Porzingis are being monitored by the coaching staff on a day-to-day basis. There is no clarity if Porzingis could suit up against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Porzingis' durability could be pivotal for the Dallas Mavericks' success this season. For a deep postseason run, the Dallas Mavericks will require both their stars to be healthy and battle-ready for the grueling seven-game grinds of the playoffs.

Celtics vs Mavericks Predicted Lineups

The Boston Celtics are coming off a disappointing loss to the Pelicans and will look to bounce back with a win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. It is surprising to see the Boston Celtics losing so many games despite possessing three bonafide stars in Tatum, Brown and the returning Kemba Walker.

Brad Stevens will probably use the same lineup that took the court against the Pelicans, with Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown to start things off in the backcourt.

The duo combined for 39 points in their last outing. The two forwards, Daniel Theis and Jayson Tatum, could also feature. Tatum has been striving hard to push his team back onto winning ways, registering a team-high 32 points in an extended 41 minutes in the loss against the Pelicans.

Tristan Thompson is set to feature as the primary center once again. The team will need him to provide defensive solidity.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks were able to hold on for the win against the Grizzlies despite Porzingis out of the lineup. In the process, they registered their 14th victory of the campaign. Rick Carlisle will be hopeful of Porzingis' return in this matchup.

Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson will likely resume their roles in the backcourt on Tuesday night. The duo combined for 38 points in their previous outing. With Maxi Kleber out, Tim Hardaway Jr. could get the nod to join the Mavs' starting five.

Hardaway is coming off a big night, posting 29 points in 28 minutes from the floor. He should join Dorian Finney-Smith in the frontcourt to face off against Theis and Tatum on the wing. Dwight Powell might don the anchor position as the primary center.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Boston Celtics

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Daniel Theis, F Jayson Tatum, C Tristan Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

The Dallas Mavericks

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, C Dwight Powell.