Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 18th December 2019

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Wednesday, 18 December 2019 (9:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Last Game Results

Boston Celtics (17-7): 109-115 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers (12 December, Thursday)

Dallas Mavericks (18-8): 120-116 win against the Milwaukee Bucks (16 December, Monday)

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics faced another loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, making it a 0-2 series this season against each other. The 76ers not only ended their winning run at home but also exposed the prevailing loophole in the lineup for the Celtics - "The Stout Factor".

Joel Embiid dropped 38 points and 13 rebounds on the night whereas Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter combined for 36 points and 14 rebounds. Although that might be considered "work well done" by the Celtics, standing tall in the east with this type of backcourt seems like an uphill task in the postseason. That is why, coach Stevens and the management need to play some new cards soon.

As for tomorrow's fixture against the Mavs, the Celtics will be upbeat as they defeated the Mavs last month. With Luka Doncic set to miss the game, the matchup is even more favourable for them.

Key Player - Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker is the flag-bearer of this Celtics' squad and rightly so. He is averaging a career-high 23.1 points per game and shooting at a rate of 42.9% from the field. He is also shooting better from the three-point line and has been leading the squad well.

In the loss to the 76ers, Walker poured in a team-high 29 points and 8 assists in the 36 minutes of his play. The loss will be hard to digest and Walker will be looking to make a much-needed comeback against the Donic-less Mavs.

Celtics' Predicted Lineup

Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks stunned the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday by ending their 18-game winning streak. They were without Luka Doncic though, who missed the game due to an ankle injury and is expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

Luka Doncic might be able to return within a couple of weeks after suffering a moderate right ankle sprain last night, sources told ESPN. Doncic likely misses upcoming stretch vs. East power (Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Raptors this week), but Mavs feel they dodged a bullet. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 15, 2019

Six players were in double digits, with three of them coming off the bench. Seth Curry stood up to the occasion and dropped 26 points, shooting 9 of 15 on the night. He and Kristaps Porzingis led the team well in the absence of Doncic; the latter dropped 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

After defeating the Bucks without Doncic, the Mavs would be confident about facing the Celtics at home as they look to maintain their momentum.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis has come out of the shadows of Luka Doncic and is providing the Mavs with wins to remember.

He is currently averaging 17.2 points and 9.0 rebounds, shooting 40.1% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the three-point line.

In Doncic's absence, Porzingis will be the main man for the Mavs as they look to cross the line against the Celtics at home.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Celtics vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The two teams met on 11 November where Doncic dropped 34 points and 9 assists. Although the youngster had a great night, Boston still emerged victorious.

Doncic sitting out because of injury makes the Celtics' prospects even brighter. However, the display by Prozingis and the rest against the Bucks will be a great morale booster for the Mavs as they attempt to pull off another miracle.

I am predicting a Boston Celtics victory in overtime.

Where to Watch Celtics vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston. You can also stream it live via NBA League Pass.