Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Preview - June 14 | Game 4, 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics were staggered a few times by Dallas Mavericks haymakers before pulling out a hard-fought 106-99 victory in Game 3. On Friday, the two teams will meet again in what could end in a sweep by the visiting Celtics. Boston gets its record-breaking 18th championship if it manages to stay unbeaten against the reeling Mavericks.

The Mavericks nearly completed a stirring 21-point comeback in the fourth quarter before coming up short. Luka Doncic’s ejection with a little over four minutes left in the game due to six personal fouls may have cost them a win. It’s do-or-die time for Doncic and Co. so they will have to give everything they have to keep their season alive.

The Boston Celtics have to feel confident after pulling off a gritty Game 3 victory. They didn’t have Kristaps Porzingis and looked lost against the Dallas Mavericks’ early onslaught. Joe Mazzulla’s team will have to show more poise than ever to take out the broom against the hosts.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

American Airlines Center will host the latest showdown between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks on Friday. ABC will air the game as it happens on national TV, while streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Celtics (-110) vs. Mavericks (-110)

Spread: Celtics (+1.0) vs. Mavericks (-1.0)

Total (O/U): Celtics (o211.5-110) vs. Mavericks (u211.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Game preview

The Boston Celtics took everything the Dallas Mavericks could come up with, particularly in the first half and survived with a Game 3 win. They should expect more intensity and focus from their desperate opponents on Friday.

The Celtics must limit their turnovers and not wilt under what might be another fiery start from the hosts. They will be fine if they are in striking distance entering the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks’ much-improved defense has been exposed by the Celtics’ determined and forceful effort to attack Luka Doncic. Boston’s strategy worked so well that the Slovenian watched from the sidelines with still 4:12 to go in the fourth quarter two nights ago. Doncic, despite his huge burden on offense, has to at least put in the effort defensively.

If the All-NBA guard gets repeatedly punished on that end by the Cs’ unrelenting attacks, Dallas’ season could be over.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

C - A Horford, PF - Jayson Tatum, G - Jrue Holiday, G - Derrick White and G - Jaylen Brown will again start for the Boston Celtics.

Unless Kristaps Porzingis improbably plays, Sam Hauser will likely be the first to come off the bench. Xavier Tillman might have a shot of getting that role if Horford gets in foul trouble early.

C - Daniel Gafford, PF - PJ Washington, PG - Luka Doncic, PG - Kyrie Irving and SF - Derrick Jones Jr. will open the game for the Dallas Mavericks.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has a few options to go to when it comes to substitutions. He can start with Lively if Gafford isn’t having a two-way impact at center. Josh Green could also get that role to boost Dallas’ defense and give Doncic a breather.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Betting tips

Luka Doncic has a 32.5 over/under points prop on Friday. “Luka Magic” hasn’t hit over 32 points in the NBA Finals but might be due for it in Game 4. Boston has been willing to concede Doncic going off as long as it limits the rest of the roster. The Slovenian might blow past his points prop in the Dallas Mavericks’ win-or-go-home game.

Jaylen Brown gets a 24.5 over/under points prop. Jaylen Brown has been the Boston Celtics’ most clutch player this season. He could be up to the task of scoring big time as the Celtics try to close out the series on Friday. Brown, who scattered 30 points in Game 3, might still have his shooting touch for Game 4.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

Fans have to be wondering how the NBA Finals would have looked had Luka Doncic not fouled out in Game 3. The Dallas Mavericks have to forget about that and put everything on the line in Game 4. Perhaps their desperate situation will force Doncic to play defense better and allow the Mavericks to break through against the Boston Celtics.

Boston’s resiliency will likely keep the game close in the fourth quarter but Dallas just seems too good of a team to get the broom. The Mavericks might survive the win-or-go-home showdown at home on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.