Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4 (June 14) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks square off in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Friday. It could be the last game of the season as the Celtics are already up 3-0, one win away from securing a historic 18th NBA title. It has been a lopsided affair so far, but the Mavericks remain optimistic about their chances of avoiding a sweep.

Luka Doncic will be in search of his first-ever finals win after a disappointing run in the first three games. Fouling out with a three-point game in Wednesday's Game 3 topped off his woes this series, and he will hope for a better showing, especially defensively.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will look to display their impeccable consistency and complete the sweep. They have executed their schemes perfectly for majority of this contest, so it won't be surprising to see them repeat their heroics.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

Celtics injury report

Kristaps Porzingis is the only player on the Celtics' injury report. He is questionable to play the game with an ankle injury. Porzingis missed Game 3, too. He will be a game-time decision.

Mavericks injury report

Luka Doncic is again the only player on the Mavericks' injury. He is probable to play with a thoracic contusion. Doncic is expected to suit up.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 4

Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Celtics will start Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Kristaps Porzingis could come off the bench if he is available. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser will likely play key minutes in the second unit.

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davison Shooting guards Derrick White Sam Hauser Jaden Springer Small forwards Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk Power forwards Jayson Tatum Oshae Brissett Kristaps Porzingis* Centers Al Horford Xavier Tillman Luke Kornet

Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. Dereck Lively II, Jaden Hardy and Maxi Kleber could be among the key players off the bench.

Point guards Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Dante Exum Shooting guards Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr.

Small forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Power forwards P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber Olivier Maxence-Prosper Centers Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals Game 4?

The Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals Game 4 will be televised by ABC. Local TV operators NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Southwest will also cover the game. Fans in the US without a cable subscription can watch the contest online via SlingTV, FuboTV and Hulu+Live TV. Fans outside the US can view the game online via NBA League Pass.

The Celtics are -1.5-point favorites to win Game 4 and close the series. It would be their first championship win since 2008 and an NBA record 18th title.