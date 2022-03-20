Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics are traveling to the mile-high city to take on the Denver Nuggets in a matchup between two teams with championship ambitions.

After a poor start to the season, the Celtics seem to have turned a corner, having won eight of their last ten games and seem to pose a legitimate threat to other teams in the Eastern Conference. They have a 24-12 record at TD Garden this season and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are sixth in the Western Conference standings, with a record that reads 42 wins and 29 losses as they have won 20 of their 33 games at home this season. They have continued to heavily rely on Superstar Nikola Jokić in the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., as he tries to drive home another MVP award this season for his exploits for the Denver-based side.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics are coming into this matchup with almost a clean bill of health as Aaron Nesmith is the only absentee due to a sprained ankle.

Player Status Reason Aaron Nesmith Out Ankle

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Players Status Reason Jamal Murray Nesmith Out Knee Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Zeke Nnaji Out Knee

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds and Spreads - March 20, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Denver Nuggets 42-29 +130 Under 222 +3.5 Boston Celtics 43-28 -150 Over 222 -3.5

The Celtics are slightly favored coming into this game because of their recent run of form as they have won eight of their last 10 outings in the NBA. What is also factored into this is the fact that the Nuggets will miss Murray and Porter Jr.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.3 PPG in his last three games for Boston. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.3 PPG in his last three outings for the Celtics. The Celtics are on a two-game winning streak.

Denver Nuggets Mavericks

Nikola Jokić is averaging 27.7 PPG in his last three outings for Denver. Denver has an offensive rating of 112.8 this season. The Nuggets have won six of their last 10 games.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will be the guards for the Celtics in this game while the forwards will be Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The center of this lineup will be Robert Williams III.

Boston Celtics @celtics @FCHWPO dropped 16 points in the first quarter last night on his way to earning @gatorade Player of the Game .@FCHWPO dropped 16 points in the first quarter last night on his way to earning @gatorade Player of the Game 🔥 https://t.co/MXRU48fHPF

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton could be the starting guards for the Nuggets, while the frontcourt could be manned by Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green. Superstar Nikola Jokic should take up his usual center spot.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets ‍ Gordon did it ALL on this play Gordon did it ALL on this play 😮‍💨 https://t.co/AjldQ0kIQo

Boston have won eight of their lat 10 games in the NBA. The Celtics are on a two-game winning streak coming into this matchup. Nuggets has won 20 games at home this season.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Celtics

Point Guard: Marcus Smart; Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown; Small Forward: Jayson Tatum; Power Forward: Al Horford; Center: Robert Williams III.

Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Aaron Gordan, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - Nikola Jokić

