Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Combined 5 - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The underwhelming Boston Celtics take on the highly impressive Denver Nuggets in the NBA on Sunday. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum has been in blistering form along with Jaylen Brown. Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker have also been producing some of their best basketball of all season. Tatum produced a mammoth 53-point double-double in their last NBA win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have won four straight games despite the absence of the in-form Jamal Murray. Murray is still some way off a return, with Nikola Jokic continuing his MVP-calibre form. He has been well-supported by Michael Porter Jr., while Monte Morris has been their standout performer off the bench.

The Denver Nuggets have won eight straight games in recent weeks, with Nikola Jokic leading the way. He has emerged as a strong contender for the NBA MVP award and is leading the race for now. The Boston Celtics have looked impressive in their last two games but will now be put to the test against a strong Denver Nuggets side.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets – Prediction

The Boston Celtics have gained some momentum in recent weeks and have been able to count on all their stars for several games. Jayson Tatum has caught fire, with Jaylen Brown also creating a huge impact on both ends of the court. Marcus Smart produced 24 points in their last match and has looked close to his best in recent games.

The Boston Celtics are missing Evan Fournier for the matchup. With Kemba Walker having his most successful run in the team so far, the Boston Celtics look set to revive their campaign in the next few weeks. The Denver Nuggets represent a stern test even without their star man Jamal Murray.

Jamal Murray is missing for the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic has led the team alone in Murray's absence and produced a 26-point triple-double in their victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Monte Morris has been impressive off the bench and is also helping out in defense. The Denver Nuggets have continued to produce highly impressive offensive performances without Murray and will go into this match as the slight favorites to win.

The Boston Celtics have underwhelmed considering their overall potential and should be looking for a run of victories now. They are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference, something they will be looking to improve upon from here.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets – Combined 5

Point Guard – Kemba Walker l Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown l Small Forward – Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward – Jayson Tatum l Center – Nikola Jokic.

In this hypothetical combined 5 including only the players who are available for the match, Kemba Walker takes up the point guard spot. Walker sat out of the Boston Celtics’ victory over the New York Knicks but returned to the lineup to produce 17 points and 9 assists in their last match. Walker has been in brilliant form in his last few appearances and has produced some dazzling handles and assists over recent games.

Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker in action for the Boston Celtics.

Jaylen Brown usually starts at small forward for the Boston Celtics but takes up the shooting guard spot ahead of teammate Marcus Smart for this combined 5. Brown has missed several games this season but has looked at his prolific best in recent games.

He has been a huge boost to the Boston Celtics’ defensively and is a major reason for their increased success in recent times. Additionally, the 22-year old Michael Porter Jr. takes up the small forward position after showing huge improvement in recent weeks. He has been averaging more than 20 points a game since the beginning of March and has been a constant presence on the other side of the court as well. Michael Porter Jr. comes into this match off the back of two double-doubles. His recent play is the reason Jaylen Brown has been moved to shooting guard for this combined 5.

Jayson Tatum was a BUCKET tonight:



☘️ 53 PTS (Career-High)

☘️ 6-10 3PM

☘️ 10 REB



Celtics close out the Wolves in OT

Jayson Tatum has been the Boston Celtics’ best player this season and is averaging 25.7 points per game. His form and defensive ability make him a shoo-in at the power forward position. The same can be said about Nikola Jokic, who is a worthy MVP candidate for this season.

Just a casual triple-double by Joker tonight, no big deal 26 PTS | 14 AST | 13 REB



26 PTS | 14 AST | 13 REB#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BMoPyXWra9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 10, 2021

Jokic is virtually averaging a triple-double and has led the Denver Nuggets to multiple wins single-handedly this season. Nikola Jokic produced a 26-point triple-double in their last victory and his form has meant that even Jamal Murray’s absence has not been too huge a problem for the Denver Nuggets.