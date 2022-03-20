Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics are traveling to the mile-high city to take on the Denver Nuggets in a matchup between two teams with championship ambitions.

The Boston Celtics are having a tough campaign thus far. There have been rumors of potential unrest between the players. Under rookie head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are fifth in the East with a 43-28 record.

However, they seem to have turned a corner, having won eight of their last ten games and seem to pose a legitimate threat to other teams in the Eastern Conference. They have a 24-12 record at TD Garden this season and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are sixth in the Western Conference standings, with a record that reads 42 wins and 29 losses as they have won 20 of their 33 games at home this season.

Superstar Nikola Jokić continues to put in impressive performances as the reigning MVP continues to be the driving force for the Nuggets and their hopes of going deep into the postseason rests on his shoulders.

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 20th; 8 PM ET (Monday, March 21st; 5:30 AM).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Boston Celtics Preview

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum celebrates

Coming into the season, the Boston Celtics were expected to make some serious noise in the East, with the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in their ranks. However, things haven't exactly gone according to plan. as they had a poor start to the season amid rumors of unrest between players.

To their credit, they have turned things around since the turn of the year and looked like a completely different team to the one at the start of the season. They currently possess the best defense in the league, though their offense is only ranked 14th.

Boston Celtics @celtics We picked up our intensity in the fourth quarter and closed out with a 114-103 finish over the Pistons.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown | Small Forward: Jayson Tatum | Power Forward: Al Horford | Center: Robert Williams III.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Nuggets in action against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Denver Nuggets have been quite brilliant and look like a formidable unit in the West this season with everything considered. Their defense has been solid and has helped them stay competitive despite losing two of their best players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray to long-term injuries.

Another reason the Nuggets have been so good is Nikola Jokić. The big man is having another stellar season and is the front runner for the MVP trophy. He will be hoping to keep putting in good performances and help the Nuggets continue their surge up the standings and make some serious noise in the postseason this year.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Monte Morris, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Aaron Gordan, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - Nikola Jokić

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds and Spreads - March 20, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Denver Nuggets 42-29 +130 Under 222 +3.5 Boston Celtics 43-28 -150 Over 222 -3.5

The Boston Celtics are slightly favored coming into this game because of their recent run of form as they have won eight of their last 10 outings in the NBA. What is also factored into this is the fact that the Nuggets will miss Murray and Porter Jr.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.3 PPG in his last three games for Boston. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.3 PPG in his last three outings for the Celtics. The Celtics are on a two-game winning streak.

Denver Nuggets Mavericks

Nikola Jokić is averaging 27.7 PPG in his last three outings for Denver. Denver has an offensive rating of 112.8 this season. The Nuggets have won six of their last 10 games.

Celtics vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Both teams are heading into this matchup on good form so the confidence should be high in both camps. However, the Celtics have hit supreme form having won eight of their last 10 outings and have too much firepower offensively and defensively to win this game.

Boston have won eight of their lat 10 games in the NBA. The Celtics are on a two-game winning streak coming into this matchup. Nuggets has won 20 games at home this season.

Where to watch Celtics vs Nuggets?

You can catch live action between the two sides via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on local TV - ALT and NBCSB.

