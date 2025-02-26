Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

The Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. Boston is second in the East with a 42-16 record, while Detroit is sixth in the same conference with a 32-26 record.

The two teams have played each other 396 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding a massive 256-140 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season. Boston won the previous three games, including the most recent one on Dec. 12.

The Celtics won 123-99 behind Payton Pritchard’s 27 points off the bench. Detroit was led by Cade Cunningham’s 18 points and eight assists.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons game details and odds

The Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit and NBC SPORTS BOSTON. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Celtics (-180) vs. Pistons (+150)

Spread: Celtics (-4) vs. Pistons (+4)

Total (O/U): Celtics -110 (o226) vs. Pistons -110 (u226)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Celtics will play the second leg of a back-to-back after dispatching the Toronto Raptors 111-101 on Tuesday. Jaylen Brown led the team in scoring with 24 points, while Jayson Tatum had a double-double of 19 points and 11 assists. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard had 22 and 20 points, respectively.

The defending champions are on a six-game winning streak and have dropped just one of their past 10 matchups. However, they are expected to have tired legs after having to travel from Toronto to Detroit for this game.

The Pistons will be playing to prevent a series sweep against Boston. The good thing for Detroit is that the team is on a run of its own. It has won seven straight games and eight of its past 10.

Detroit most recently played the LA Clippers on Monday and got a 106-97 win. Cade Cunningham had a big game with 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Duren had a double-double of 12 points and 19 rebounds, while Tobias Harris chipped in with 20 points.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons betting props

Jayson Tatum’s points total is set at 27.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over but we expect the opposite. With three straight games where he has failed to cross the mark, he should be in for a big game. Bet on the over.

Cade Cunningham’s points total is set at 27.5. While he is coming off of a big game, he will be constant hounded by Boston’s defense on Wednesday, which should restrict his ability to score. Bet on the under.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get a win on the road. While the Pistons should put up a fight, Boston should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total surpassing the 226-point mark.

