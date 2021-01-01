Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons | 2020-21 NBA Regular season

Date & Time: Friday Jan 1, 7:00 PM

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit MI

The Boston Celtics are coming off back-to-back wins after a shaky start to their season. Jaylen Brown has finally stepped up and looks to be taking up the mantle of the team leader as Jayson Tatum has started out slowly. They will be looking to extend their winning streak to three games as they take on the injury-stricken Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons have had the most unfortunate start to their season. The team have lost both their rookie Killian Hayes and their star Blake Griffin to injuries. The Pistons will be looking for their first win of the season and, more importantly, will aim to avoid going 0-5 to start their campaign.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons will be looking to snap their 4-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics. The Pistons are winless this season and coach Dwyane Casey is still trying to figure out the best lineup going forward.

The Pistons have two of their key players in Griffin and Hayes out with injury but should see them return shortly as the season progresses.

The Detroit Pistons need a win to rebound from their 0-4 record. They are averaging 111.5 points on 42.8 percent shooting and allowing 120.8 points on 47.5 percent shooting. Jerami Grant is averaging 22.8 points and six rebounds, while Josh Jackson is averaging 17.3 points and two assists.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

Jerami Grant has stepped up as the team's leading scorer in the absence of Blake Griffin. Grant may be the man leading the Pistons this season, even after Griffin returns. The former Denver Nuggets man has shown All-Star potential averaging 22.8 points and six rebounds. The 26-year-old power forward has a versatile offensive game while his lean and lanky frame helps on defense too.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting lineup.

Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson, Mason Plumlee, Derrick Rose, Delon Wright

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics are on a roll, coming off two wins in a row and will be gunning for their 4th win of the season when they take on the Detroit Pistons.

With many new additions, Brad Stevens is still trying to put together the best lineup for their season. This game will be crucial as they will get to try out both Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague, who will probably see major minutes in this game.

The Boston Celtics currently have a 3-2 record. They are averaging 113.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting and allowing 114 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

Fresh off a 42-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown will aim to continues to lead the team in scoring while contributing on the defensive end as well.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 44% from 3 point range and contributing with 1.8 steals per game on the other end of the floor.

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting lineup

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics should steamroll the pistons, and this should be an easy victory for Boston, who could look to test different lineups and treat this as a tune-up game.

The Pistons, however, will be looking for leading performances from Grant and Rose to earn them their first victory of the season.

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics?

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Detroit. You can also live stream the match on the NBA League Pass.