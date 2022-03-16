Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in a matchup between two heavyweights of either conference with championship ambitions.

The Celtics are having a tough campaign thus far. There have been rumors of potential unrest between the players. But under rookie head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are fifth in the East with a 41-28 record.

However, they seem to have turned a corner, having won seven of their last ten games. They have a 24-11 record at TD Garden this season but have struggled on the road this season and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (47-22) have dropped to third in the Western Conference, eight games behind the Phoenix Suns (55-14), who hold the NBA's best record. The Warriors are an impressive 29-7 at home but only 18-15 on the road. They are on a four-game winning streak, winning five of their last 10 outings and are in desperate need of continuing such good form.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Celtics are coming into this matchup with almost a clean bill of health as Aaron Nesmith is the only absentee due to a sprained ankle.

Player Status Reason Aaron Nesmith Out Ankle

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will miss the services of defensive stalwart Gary Payton II and possibly Andrew Wiggins, as the former is out with a knee injury and the latter is questionable with an illness. Andre Iguodola and James Wiseman are also out due to back and knee injuries respectively.

Players Status Reasons Andre Wiggins Questionable Illness Gary Payton II Out Knee Andre Iguodola Out Back James Wiseman Out Knee

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 16th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Boston Celtics 41-28 +120 O 219 +2.5 Golden State Warriors 47-22 -120 U 219 -2.5

The Warriors are nearly back to full strength with Draymond Green back in the lineup and have the firepower and the experience to get the job done against the Celtics, hence they are the favorites coming into this matchup.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Jayson Tatum is averaging 37.5 PPG in his last four games for the Celtics. The Celtics are 17-16 on the road this season. The Celtics will be without the services of Aaron Nesmith.

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Steph Curry is averaging 29.7 PPG in his last 3 outings. Draymond Green is back for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 25.3 PPG in his last 3 games.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will be the guards for the Celtics in this game while the forwards will be Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The center of this lineup will be Robert Williams III.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will see Steph Curry and Klay Thompson man the backcourt. The frontcourt should be taken care of by Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green, while the center will be Kevon Looney.

Golden State Warriors @warriors On December 14, Stephen Curry became the greatest shooter in NBA history.



On the latest episode of Warriors Ground, take a look at Steph's pursuit of three-point excellence, and relive one of the most iconic nights of his career 📽️ On December 14, Stephen Curry became the greatest shooter in NBA history.On the latest episode of Warriors Ground, take a look at Steph's pursuit of three-point excellence, and relive one of the most iconic nights of his career 📽️

The Warriors have won their last 4 games. Boston have won 7 of their last 10 games. The Warriors will be without James Wiseman for this game.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Boston Celtics

Point Guard: Marcus Smart; Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown; Small Forward: Jayson Tatum; Power Forward: Al Horford; Center: Robert Williams III.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Draymond Green; Power Forward - Otto Porter Jr.; Center - Kevon Looney.

